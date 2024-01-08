Lucinda Russell would like to pick Warwick outing for Apple Away

The mare could now take the step up to graded level over fences as she holds an entry for the Grade Two Hampton this weekend, while she is also engaged in the William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby.

She then headed to Leicester for a beginners’ chase last month, triumphing by an easy 31 lengths after a fluent round of jumping against two respectable rivals.

Graduating to fences this term, the mare acquitted herself well in a competitive contest on debut when finishing third at Haydock in a late November graduation chase.

The seven-year-old was a high-class novice hurdler last season, taking Grade One honours when winning the Sefton at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

“She in at Warwick and Wetherby, my preference would be to go to Warwick over three miles, but we’ll just check on the ground conditions,” said Russell.

“I think three miles around Warwick would really suit her, she’s absolutely perfect after her last run and she’s back to being the queen she is!

“She’s really smart and I think at Leicester you saw that, she learnt throughout the race and by the end of it she was really confident in her jumping."

Elsewhere in the Warwick race is Brave Kingdom, Paul Nicholls’ unbeaten eight-year-old who has two novice handicap victories to his name in two starts.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has entered Broadway Boy, an impressive winner of two successive Cheltenham contests in his last two starts.

Evan Williams has thrown Carbon King’s hat in the ring, a winner last time out at Ffos Las, while Dan Skelton may be represented by Grey Dawning, the winner of Apple Away’s chasing debut.

Joe Tizzard has an entry in The Changing Man, with Trelawne also on the list for Kim Bailey.

