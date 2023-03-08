Douglas Talking will be aimed at next week’s Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in the hope he gets the chance to back up “a special performance” at Sandown on Tuesday.

The seven-year-old took his tally to five wins from eight attempts over fences when sauntering to a 13-length success under Patrick Wadge. Victory continued the blistering recent form of the Lucinda Russell yard, which has scored with its last five runners. It was his second win in as many visits to the Esher track and Russell’s partner and assistant, eight-times champion jockey Peter Scudamore, feels the manner in which he won warrants a step up into better company. “My dad always thought Sandown was the best place to ride a steeplechaser,” said Scudamore.

“I remember riding Celtic Shot in a handicap hurdle one day and Kevin Mooney, a man whose judgement I hugely respected, came up and said, ‘Only very, very good horses can finish up the hill like that’. “I thought it was a special performance on Tuesday, as I didn’t think we’d beat Venetia’s horse (Gamaret). “We were very happy and very pleasantly surprised – you rarely see horses winning like that at Sandown.” Scudamore admitted that if he fails to make the cut for Wednesday’s Grand Annual, Douglas Talking looks set for a step up in class at Aintree. The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase, over two miles on the first of the three-day Grand National meeting, is a possible landing spot. Scudamore added: “I remember taking him to Aintree first time over hurdles, thinking he would win and he ran badly. It wasn’t until he jumped fences that he showed the form on the racetrack that he did at home. “He won well at Ayr previously and I’ll declare him for the Grand Annual, but he will come into the Aintree scenario, as he might not get in the Grand Annual. “The Aintree race seems a sensible stepping stone. I always thought he wanted fast ground, maybe because of his wind, but twice he’s gone to Sandown now and he’s won on softer ground than I thought he wanted.”