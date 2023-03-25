Owned by Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, One For Arthur raced under the name of the Two Golf Widows and delivered Scotland’s second success in the race following Rubstic’s victory in 1979.

Winner of Warwick’s Classic Chase, he went on to Aintree glory that same season under Derek Fox and while injury scuppered his follow-up bid the next year, he returned to finish sixth to Tiger Roll in 2019.

He was being primed for the 2020 National, but the race was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic and he was retired that November.

“He was everything a woman wants in a man,” said Russell. “He was brave, honest and kind.

“He was the ideal National horse. He was such an athlete, had loads of stamina, lots of bravery, loved the fences and took his time.

“He was just a fabulous horse to have and set the yard off, and hopefully he would be proud of what we are doing now. He was the springboard for our yard.

“He had a great retirement. He was 14 fitted a lot into his years.”

One For Arthur went on to have a second career in the show ring, in the care of Aisling Dwan, daughter of the Grand National winner’s breeder, John.

He competed at the Dublin Horse Show in August alongside Tiger Roll and returned to Scotland to take part in hunter trials under former work-rider Ailsa McClung.

Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant at Arlarly House Stables, felt that his potential was unlocked by the women who adored him.