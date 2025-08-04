Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore have been granted a joint-licence

Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore will officially control Scotland’s most successful National Hunt stable together after being granted a joint trainers’ licence by the British Horseracing Authority.
Russell, who started her training career with runners in Hunter Chases in the 1989/90 season before taking out a full professional licence in 1995, has saddled over 1,000 winners. Among the victories are two Grand Nationals (One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler in 2023) and the 2021 Scottish Grand National with Mighty Thunder while Myretown gave Russell a fourth Cheltenham Festival success when winning the Ultima Handicap Chase in March.
Scudamore has been assistant trainer at Russell’s Perthshire stables near Kinross for the last two seasons.
Before moving to Scotland, Scudamore trained in Herefordshire for 16 years. His biggest wins were the 2013 Welsh Grand National with Monbeg Dude, a Cheltenham Festival success with Next Sensation in the 2015 Grand Annual Chase and the 2017 Eider Chase with Mysteree.
Russell said: ‘‘The long-term plan has always been for Michael and myself to become joint trainers and it represents an exciting development for the stable as we look forward to the 2025/26 jumps season.
In his two years as assistant trainer Michael has been able to embed himself into his role within the team and fully acquaint himself with our training methods which utilise the outstanding natural resources of the Perthshire countryside. Apart from the names of the license, nothing will change but the effects of having Michael on board in a leadership role are already evident.
‘‘The size of our stable has increased by 20 per cent since he arrived in Scotland. We have built more stables and will have around 160 horses in training by the time the jumps season fully kicks into gear. Being able to share responsibility for the operational running of the stable has also allowed me to concentrate more time on arguably the most important part of training, sourcing new horses. That has seen the quality of horses we are able to train continue to improve thanks to the support of our owners.’’
Michael Scudamore is the son of Russell’s partner and assistant trainer Peter Scudamore, the eight-time champion jump jockey.
Michael said: ‘‘I am really excited to be joining Lucinda as joint trainer. The Russell stable has been one of the most successful in the country over the last two years and this move reflects our ambitions to reach even greater heights. Any trainer will tell you that when you move into a new stable it takes time to get used to the gallops and the environment around you.
‘‘The last two years have been a great learning experience. I now feel I am fully integrated into a very experienced team in which everyone knows their roles. We have had some great results and everyone is eager to further build on that success.’’
