Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore have been granted a joint-licence

Russell, who started her training career with runners in Hunter Chases in the 1989/90 season before taking out a full professional licence in 1995, has saddled over 1,000 winners. Among the victories are two Grand Nationals (One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler in 2023) and the 2021 Scottish Grand National with Mighty Thunder while Myretown gave Russell a fourth Cheltenham Festival success when winning the Ultima Handicap Chase in March.

Scudamore has been assistant trainer at Russell’s Perthshire stables near Kinross for the last two seasons.

Before moving to Scotland, Scudamore trained in Herefordshire for 16 years. His biggest wins were the 2013 Welsh Grand National with Monbeg Dude, a Cheltenham Festival success with Next Sensation in the 2015 Grand Annual Chase and the 2017 Eider Chase with Mysteree.

Russell said: ‘‘The long-term plan has always been for Michael and myself to become joint trainers and it represents an exciting development for the stable as we look forward to the 2025/26 jumps season.

In his two years as assistant trainer Michael has been able to embed himself into his role within the team and fully acquaint himself with our training methods which utilise the outstanding natural resources of the Perthshire countryside. Apart from the names of the license, nothing will change but the effects of having Michael on board in a leadership role are already evident.