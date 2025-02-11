Lowry's Bar is on course for the Ebony Horse Club Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
Trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White in Minehead, Lowry's Bar has proved progressive during his first season over fences, winning twice before chasing home Jingko Blue in a Grade 2 at Windsor over the Berkshire Winter Million weekend.
Lowry's Bar started his season by finishing fourth in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow over hurdles before making his chase debut at Bangor where he finished second to the useful Jagwar. Two victories followed before Lowry's Bar stepped up in grade and trip at Windsor and he could resume rivalry with the winner in another Grade 2 at Ascot this weekend.
"Lowry's Bar schooled yesterday and did a nice piece of work this morning so all roads lead to Ascot at the moment," White told Sky Sports Racing.
"To be fair to Lowry's Bar I've been happy with every run he's had. He's never been out of the first two other than a very creditable fourth in the Silver Trophy and I think he would have gone very close at Windsor but for the mistake [three out] but full credit to him, he came back from that mistake and jumped the last two really well and was closing at the line and I'm sure he lost more at that mistake than he was beaten.
"If Jingko Blue turns up on Saturday we'll have a better idea where we are with him.
"He keeps improving, he's a tough horse who's a delight to train. You never know how far they're going to go but we very much hoped we'd be looking at these types of races but until he proved that he could jump fences - which he jumps very well - and wanted three miles, which we thought he would, so he's a very exciting horse to have and delighted with his progress throughout the season."
Lowry's Bar does have other options if Plan A doesn't come to fruition but his team are already looking further ahead to the spring festivals and a trip to the Cheltenham Festival is on the seven-year-old's agenda should everything go to plan.
"He's actually in the Ladbroke Trophy the following Saturday but I just thought that Ascot would probably suit his stamina more than Kempton." White continued.
"We've left him in the Brown Advisory today but probably the Ultima is more realistic. We just thought that Ascot was more of a test of stamina for him and that's why we're heading there.
"We were amazed that he was winning hurdles races over two miles, he's got plenty of speed to travel off a quicker pace but at the same time, as you saw at Windsor, he got the three miles very well and I don't doubt that he'll get three miles round Ascot pretty well."
Lowry's Bar is a top price of 14/1 for the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day of next month's Cheltenham Festival.
