Trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White in Minehead, Lowry's Bar has proved progressive during his first season over fences, winning twice before chasing home Jingko Blue in a Grade 2 at Windsor over the Berkshire Winter Million weekend.

Lowry's Bar started his season by finishing fourth in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow over hurdles before making his chase debut at Bangor where he finished second to the useful Jagwar. Two victories followed before Lowry's Bar stepped up in grade and trip at Windsor and he could resume rivalry with the winner in another Grade 2 at Ascot this weekend.

"Lowry's Bar schooled yesterday and did a nice piece of work this morning so all roads lead to Ascot at the moment," White told Sky Sports Racing.

"To be fair to Lowry's Bar I've been happy with every run he's had. He's never been out of the first two other than a very creditable fourth in the Silver Trophy and I think he would have gone very close at Windsor but for the mistake [three out] but full credit to him, he came back from that mistake and jumped the last two really well and was closing at the line and I'm sure he lost more at that mistake than he was beaten.

"If Jingko Blue turns up on Saturday we'll have a better idea where we are with him.