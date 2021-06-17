Royal Ascot reports: Loving Dream claims Ribblesdale glory as Mohaafeth wins Hampton Court

John Gosden, this time in partnership with son, Thady, won the Ribblesdale Stakes for a fifth time as Loving Dream just held off a late charge from Eshaada.

Having last been seen disappointing in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, Loving Dream appeared to have plenty to find with the market principals, though late support that saw her eventually sent off at odds of 18/1 proved to be well placed as she delivered a career-best performance. Always well placed in the hands of Rab Havlin, Loving Dream was sent to the front passing the two-furlong marker and kept finding generously for pressure, despite the attentions of Eshaada who motored down the centre of the track in the closing stages having been forced to mount her challenge widest of all. There was three quarters of a length separating the pair at the line, with Nicest giving a bold sight and holding off Divinely for third. Favourite Noon Star again had her chance, but she lost her place when the pace initially quickened and could only stay on at the one pace into a disappointing sixth. Havlin said: “They’re [races at the Royal meeting] not easy to win, the same people seem to win them every year! “It’s great to ride another one, especially for the boss, and the filly has done well. I thought she was overpriced on the day and that has been proven to be so. “She was drawn 12 so my hand was forced, we thought there was probably going to be early pace and then it would settle down, so if I tried to get a mid-div position I would have been caught wide, so myself and William (Buick, on Dubai Fountain) just kept forward and kept kicking until we got there. “Luckily we got a nice break and saved plenty for the straight.” Gosden senior said: “Robert committed early and made best use of her stamina. “Eshaada came late, everyone had a go but she’s very game and very honest and it was a wonderful positive ride by Robert, it really was. “Trevor and Libby (Harris), the breeders, you go through a lot of agony as breeders but they’ve been fantastic for the game and they’ve never given up and to go and win this race is pretty special.”

Mohaafeth lays down the law in Hampton Court Mohaafeth (11/8 fav) took another step up the ladder with a commanding success in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. The William Haggas-trained son of Frankel had been a leading fancy for the Derby until his late scratching – owing to heavy rain that had seen conditions deteriorate at Epsom – that coming on the back of three impressive victories in the spring. Once again he proved himself a class above his opposition, taking a grip for much of the 1m2f contest but still having enough in reserve to produce a sweeping run around the outside of the field to take up the running, before wandering around a little in the closing stages on the way to his one and three quarter-length success. Roman Empire had threatened to make a race of it when initially locking horns with Mohaafeth in the straight, but though inconvenienced by the winner shifting right handed, he was firmly put in his place. Secret Protector flashed home for third, very nearly snatching second, while Snapraeterea finished fourth. Sky Bet go 8/1 about Mohaafeth for the Coral-Eclipse and spokesman Michael Shinners said: “That was a gutsy performance from Mohaafeth. It will be interesting to see where he goes next with the King George or the Eclipse obvious options.”

Mohaafeth winning on day three at Royal Ascot

Haggas said: “He’s only up to Group Three from Listed, but he’s a pretty good horse. “I think it probably didn’t go his way today. Jim was concerned about the horse of Roger Varian’s [Movin Time] who was up the front and he was quite far behind and he said, by his own admission, he’d gone a bit early, but the horse kept going, that’s the main thing. “He did run across the track a bit, but he’s probably used up a lot of petrol getting there. “I think if he’s going to go one way, he’ll go shorter not longer. I was always concerned about the trip in the Derby, but there is only one of them and then when it rained it became, for me, an easier decision not to run him. That’s history now, let’s move on. “He’s won a Listed and a Group Three, he’s not tackled an older horse yet so he’s got a lot to prove, but I think he’s got some talent. “I think he’s pretty good. I don’t make comparisons with others, but he’s a useful horse. He’s always been a nice horse and he’s bred to be a good horse. I thought he looked great today and he doesn’t look a stayer physically. “He’s in the Eclipse, he’s in lots of things and will continue to be in lots of things and we’ll see where we go. That’s obviously the first target, if there is one, but it can’t be good to soft, soft or anything like that – he’s a quick ground horse.”

Perotto clings in on Britannia Marcus Tregonining and Oisin Murphy teamed up as Perotto (18/1) gamely landed the Britannia Stakes from Irish raider Liffey River. Once again the main action developed on the stands' side and having struck the front a furlong home, Perotto looked set to win comfortably having got the measure of Quintillus and with the runners on the far side unable to get on terms. However, Liffey River picked up strongly inside the final 100 yards, switching off the rail and running Perotto down with every stride until the post came in the nick of time for the recent Goodwood scorer who was all out at the finish. Liffey River eventually missed out by half a length, with Quintillus holding on for third and Dubai Honour fourth.

Oisin Murphy celebrates on Perotto

Power just perfect for Fahey Perfect Power (14/1) came out on top in a thrilling finish to Norfolk Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot, handing trainer Richard Fahey his first winner of the week. Just has been the case on the straight course all week, those racing towards the stands' side held sway, jockey Paul Hanagan delivering his mount with perfection to edge out Go Bears Go on the far side, the pair separated by almost the width of the track but an official winning distance of only a head. The son of Ardad only broke his maiden at Hamilton eight days ago, but he was the model professional as tacked on to the outside of his group and steadily worked his way into contention inside the final couple of furlongs. As American raider Lucci began to give way deep inside the last 200 yards, Perfect Power closed in along with Project Dante, who himself finished strongly on the stands' rail, as on the opposite side of the track, Go Bears Go and Cadamosto forged clear of their group. In end, it was Perfect Power who just finished the stronger, Hanagan putting his head down on the line to get the narrow verdict over Go Bears Go, with Project Dante only a nose back in third and Cadamosto half a length away in fourth.

Perfect Power prevails in the Norfolk Stakes