Loves Only You supplemented her Breeders’ Cup success with victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup on Sunday.

The five-year-old broke new ground for her handler Yoshito Yahagi as she became the first Japanese-trained winner at the American showpiece when landing the Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar last month and she took another big-race crown at Sha Tin. There was plenty of European interest in the 10-furlong contest, with Aidan O’Brien’s Bolshoi Ballet and the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney prominent in the early exchanges but both were back pedalling in the straight as Russian Emperor went for home. Another Japanese raider Hishi Iguazu then launched his challenge as Yuga Kawada really got to work on Loves Only You, with the mare responding in fine style to just edge out her compatriot at the line on what is expected to be her final start.

🏆🇺🇸 @BreedersCup Filly And Mare Turf

🏆🇭🇰 Hong Kong Cup



💕 LOVES ONLY YOU



👏 What a ride from Yuga Kawada#ラヴズオンリーユー #競馬pic.twitter.com/p1ADZkvI72 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 12, 2021

The William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour finished with a flourish, but fell just short of third place for Tom Marquand. Kawada said: “I’m really proud. “She jumped well but the pace was a bit slow. She relaxed well and then I was able to get a good position. “She’s the best female horse I’ve ever ridden. I hope she will be a good mother.” Pyledriver collared close home in Vase Pyledriver had to settle for second as Glory Vase swooped late to land the Longines Hong Kong Vase. The William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained Pyledriver, winner of the Coronation Cup earlier in the year was well-fancied to claim a second Group One victory in this 12-furlong heat and he travelled well throughout for Martin Dwyer, settling in third as Reliable Team and Stay Foolish set the early gallop, before unleashing his run down the straight. French runner Ebaiyra tried to go with him but Pyledriver had her measure, however, Glory Vase, who had raced at the back of the field through the early stages, was just getting rolling and he finished with a flourish down the middle of the track to claim a one-length victory. Pyledriver takes home £415,486 for runner-up spot and Dwyer was pleased enough, but felt the winner was just too good. He said: “Really pleased, good run but I think the winner is very good.” Moreira was thrilled to claim the contest again and said: “I had a smooth run, going to the fence and saving ground. I just made sure I got into the clear and I know he’s a very strong horse at the finish and there was not a fight. “He has proven to be the best horse today.”

🥈 Pyledriver collared close home...!



🙌 A fantastic run from the @Muir_Grassick-trained four-year-old as he's a gallant second in the Hong Kong Vase.



🤑 Bagging a cool £415k in the process!



🥇 Victory goes to Glory Vase 👇pic.twitter.com/0yydiDasU6 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 12, 2021