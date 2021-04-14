Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Love - unlikely to run at the Curragh

Curragh Saturday: Love unlikely to run

By Sporting Life
17:04 · WED April 14, 2021

Love is likely to wait a little longer to make her eagerly-awaited return to action.

The dual Classic-winning filly features among the entries for the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday – but Aidan O’Brien is instead set to run stable companion Broome, who was an impressive winner of the Listed Devoy Stakes at Naas last month.

O’Brien said: “Broome is likely to run in the Alleged at the Curragh on Saturday. He’s already had a run, and Love might wait for the Mooresbridge (May 3, at the same course). It’s a long year, and we might wait a bit longer with her.”

As well as winning the 1000 Guineas and Oaks, Love put the Yorkshire Oaks on her CV last season – on her last run of the campaign.

A planned outing in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was abandoned because of heavy ground at ParisLongchamp.

Broome was returning to winning ways with his victory at Naas. Among his efforts over the past two years were fourth-placed finishes in the Derby and Coronation Cup.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content