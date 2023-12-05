Love Envoi to tackle Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Boothill the Tingle Creek Chase

The seven-year-old was all set to lock horns with the brilliant Constitution Hill in the Grade One contest at Newcastle last weekend, only for the Gosforth Park fixture to be abandoned due to a combination of snow and frost.

The British Horseracing Authority moved swiftly to save the recognised Champion Hurdle trial, however, and it will now take place on familiar territory for Fry’s star mare.

“All being well, the plan is to run,” the Dorset-based trainer confirmed.

“Obviously, it was disappointing for Newcastle to lose their fixture on Saturday, but we’re pleased the race was able to be rescued and rescheduled for this weekend on a track that suits us well.

“She’s three from three at the course and won at this meeting last year in the handicap hurdle. There’ll be more of an emphasis on stamina over two miles round Sandown than there would have been at Newcastle, so from our point of view, we’re very happy.”

Nicky Henderson has suggested he may not only saddle Constitution Hill at Sandown, but that he could be joined by esteemed stablemate Shishkin, who he feels is in desperate need of a prep run ahead of an intended tilt at the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.