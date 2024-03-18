Sporting Life
Love Envoi powered to victory at the Festival
Love Envoi powered to victory at the Festival

Love Envoi leaves Harry Fry with ‘wonderful memories’

By Sporting Life
11:48 · MON March 18, 2024

Harry Fry has paid tribute to the admirable mare Love Envoi after her retirement at the Cheltenham Festival.

The bay provided connections with an unforgettable day at the meeting in 2022 when landing the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, the highlight of an excellent season where she won five successive contests.

The following year, she returned to take on Honeysuckle in the Grade One Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and though it was Henry de Bromhead’s superstar who came out on top, Love Envoi was a tough and gallant second when going down by a length and a half.

This term, she began her season with second-placed runs in both the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and the Unibet Hurdle, after which she headed back to Cheltenham for the Mares’ Hurdle as a 14/1 chance.

In a field of 11, the eight-year-old came home a respectable fifth behind the exciting Lossiemouth, and that run will be her last, as she is now set to retire to become a broodmare.

“She’s been a star. She was our second Festival winner and she’s been really consistent, running in some top races over the last couple of seasons,” Fry said.

“It wasn’t quite the swansong we were hoping for, she was still in there with every chance turning in, but younger and fresher legs told.

“Now she will go off to start her second career.

“We won’t be able to replace her, the likes of her don’t come around too often, but they are wonderful memories that she provided us with.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

