Love Envoi camp considering Fighting Fifth return

It was thought Harry Fry’s stable star would not be seen until the new year, having suffered an injury when racing at the Punchestown Festival in the spring.

However, having returned to training at Fry’s Dorset base, connections are keen to take their chance at Gosforth Park on December 2 providing the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned seven-year-old is giving the right signals in her homework.

“It is definitely a possibility and it was a race we earmarked when we got her back going this year,” said Fehily.

“Obviously, she got started a little bit later this year and Harry will see how she is training, and if he is happy with her, we may go there.

“It will be down to what Harry thinks, how she is doing and whether she is ready to go there. It will definitely be a decision that will be left until closer to the time, I would say.”