The five-year-olds showed promise in bumpers last term and have taken expertly to jumping hurdles in the early part of the season, both scoring in style on their second appearances of the campaign.

Runner-up to Three Card Brag at Galway on his hurdling bow, Sandor Clegane stepped up in trip with aplomb to register a 12-length success at Punchestown, while Joyeux Machin built on a promising third at Wexford behind a smart operator trained by Henry de Bromhead to open his account with a cosy victory at Fairyhouse.

Now Grade One assignments could lie in wait as we move into 2023, with the Enniscorthy-based handler delighted with what he has seen from the duo to date.

He said: “They are two nice youngsters, one seems to be pacey, while the other is is more of a stayer. But Sandor Clegane showed a nice turn of foot at Punchestown and he could be more versatile in terms of ground.

“He’s a nice horse and a big raw individual so we won’t be running him too many times.

“We will go to the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown six weeks before Cheltenham for the Grade One over two-mile-six (Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, February 4). After that his target would be the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham (March 17).”