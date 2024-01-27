Lossiemouth won the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham | report and free video replay

The race sponsors cut Lossiemouth to 4/5 from 13/8 for the Mares' Hurdle - a race that trainer Willie Mullins has dominated - at the Cheltenham Festival in March and to 12/1 from 25s for the Champion Hurdle in March.

Townend barely let out an inch of rein but Lossiemouth fairly bounded up the hill to win by nine and a half lengths.

However, in their slipstream Paul Townend appeared to be travelling easily aboard the grey and the pair eased to the front as they approached the last and landed running.

Rubaud, a useful yardstick, took the field along in a race registered as the International Hurdle and he, along with Love Envoi, were still there between the final two flights.

Last season's Triumph Hurdle heroine was made the 4/7 favourite despite having her first run in open company and her first of the season and proved just why confidence was so high with a supremely easy success.

Lossiemouth runs in the colours of Susannah Ricci whose husband, Rich, said: "They told me she was going very well at home and it's good to see her do it on the track so great news.

"Paul was saying she's summered really well, a bit fresh but not like she can be; last year here, coming down the hill she got lit up in the Triumph and none of that today he (Townend) said so that bodes well; it's great to have her back and she's a hell of a horse to look forward to."

Ricci was quick to pour cold water on any suggestions of a tilt at the Champion Hurdle, saying: "I think it will be the Mares' Hurdle. This year's plan will be what we've talked about.

"I wouldn't run scared of anything but I also want to win races and this is the dilemma that happens in our sport all the time. Also, just knowing what we learned last year with Vauban and four-year-olds moving into open company, it's very hard to win those races with five-year-olds, so I think the plan is the Mares, Punchestown the Annie Power and then maybe a race in France.

"We'll have entries in other races, including the Champion Hurdle, but I think that's probably the path; we'll see how we go next year and maybe take a look at the Champion Hurdle then. That's the plan at the moment and so far so good."

Townend said of the race itself: "Very straightforward, jumped real slick and accurate and when I eventually let her go, she took off for me; it was a pleasure.

"She's a beauty, she's done really, really well and today was worth the wait to get her back. She couldn't do any more to be impressive today and it's brilliant.

"She will be competitive wherever she goes (at Cheltenham) and she’s high-class. She’s physically and mentally matured and she was a fair sort as a juvenile too, so she didn’t have to improve and awful lot."