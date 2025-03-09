Lossiemouth declared for Mares' Hurdle leaving seven in Champion

In Lossiemouth's absence, seven runners have been declared for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, including the last two winners of the race in State Man and Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill will be an odds-on favourite to regain the crown he was denied the opportunity to defend last year, but faces a new threat in Brighterdaysahead who was a 30-length winner of the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The Champion Hurdle field is completed by Burdett Road, Golden Ace, Winter Fog and King of Kingsfield.