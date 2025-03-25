Lossiemouth could be given Aintree Hurdle entry at Grand National Festival

Lossiemouth had been trained with the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in mind but a less than ideal preparation persuaded connections to run their talented mare in the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle, a race she duly won.

The Cheltenham contest had been eagerly anticipated with the last two Champion Hurdle winners - Constitution Hill and State Man - in the line-up along with another talented mare in Brighterdaysahead but the clash never materialised and nor did the result that most expected with Golden Ace running out a surprise winner for Jeremy Scott.

The main protagonists had been expected to meet at Punchestown but Nicky Henderson had been surprised by how well Constitution Hill had come out of his fall at Cheltenham that he was considering the two and a half mile Grade One at Aintree and Mullins revealed that the race could also come under consideration for Lossiemouth.

"I think we have to consider it," he told At The Races.

"She seems to have come out of Cheltenham well. Obviously Annie Power went there [Aintree Hurdle] and put in probably her signature performance in that race and Lossiemouth won the Hatton's Grace over two and a half at the start of the season at Fairyhouse so it's definitely under consideration.

"Whether we go or not, the decision hasn't been made just yet but I'm sure Willie being Willie there might be an entry made.

"She didn't get a hard race at Cheltenham, she came home well and you could go Aintree and onto Punchestown again so we'll look at it."

Mullins was speaking from Hexham where he rode Road To Home for his father, Willie, and the 2/9 winning favourite could also be set for a run at the spring festivals.

"I wanted to win as easy as we could so we might go to Fairyhouse or Punchestown with him," he said. "He's a nice horse."