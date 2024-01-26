Sporting Life
Lossiemouth leads the Mullins batallion home
Lossiemouth was allotted the incorrect weight

Lossiemouth allotted wrong weight in Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
12:29 · FRI January 26, 2024

The British Horseracing Authority has apologised after a mistake was made in allotting a weight to Lossiemouth in Saturday’s Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner is due to make her seasonal debut in the Grade Two contest and was originally given a weight of 11st 3lb, including her 7lb mares allowance.

However, the BHA confirmed on Friday that the five-year-old should actually carry 11st, with an error made in the application of a Grade One penalty.

The race conditions state a 6lb penalty is incurred for a Grade One win since September 30, 2022, but that is halved if the victory came in novice or juvenile company.

A BHA spokesperson said: “Due to an error at the weights stage, we can confirm an incorrect penalty was added to Lossiemouth in the 3.00 at Cheltenham tomorrow. A weight amendment has been published and she will now carry 11st. We apologise to anyone affected by this error.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

