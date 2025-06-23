Menu icon
Los Angeles and Ryan Moore in full flow
Los Angeles in action

Los Angeles taking summer break following disappointing Royal Ascot run

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon June 23, 2025 · 2h ago

Aidan O'Brien has revealed that Los Angeles will spend the rest of the summer on the back-burner after he endured a tough race when disappointing at Royal Ascot.

The son of Camelot was sent off the 13/8 favourite for last Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes following wins in the Mooresbridge Stakes and the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, but could only finish fifth, beaten seven lengths by striking victor Ombudsman, having raced close to the hot pace through the early stages.

Los Angeles holds entries in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes next month but, speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien revealed the horse wouldn't take up either option.

He said: "Los Angeles will have a break now, obviously he had a tough, hard race and sometimes that happens when the pace is very strong. It was just too tough on him and he'll take a bit of time now.

"He'll have a break and then he'll have a prep probably for the Arc."

Reflecting on the Royal Ascot defeat, he added: "They just went too fast really, that happens sometimes and obviously he's a horse that we think (is effective over) a mile and a quarter-plus, he's very comfortable at a mile and a half.

"We were running him probably at his limit of his shortness if you know what I mean, so it's a very fine line between going too fast, and going fast enough. That happens, we get it wrong plenty of times as well, and that's the way it always will be, all you can do is your best really."

WATCH: Illinois finishes second to Trawlerman in the Gold Cup

Illinois was another high-profile horse from Ballydoyle to suffer defeat at the hands of Godolphin and John and Thady Gosden last week, the four-year-old having finished second to Trawlerman in the Gold Cup.

O'Brien remains upbeat over his long-term prospects as a stayer, however.

The trainer said: "Illinois ran well, it was obviously his first time in staying company.

"He had a bit of a tough trip, John's second horse (Sweet William) just didn't give him an easy run but that's the way it is. It just made it a little bit more difficult for Ryan, but we think he will progress.

"Ryan was pinned to the rail the whole way and was having a tough time, he had to get out of there, to back out, and when you do that you lose two or three or four lengths very quickly. In that type of race, with a horse of that quality in front of you (Trawlerman, winner) it's difficult, especially when you're on a baby. But that's the way it is.

"We're not crying about it but he did have a tough run. It's competitive racing at the top level and you don't fuss about or expect anything different.

"We're looking forward to next time and he seems to have come out of it quite well."

