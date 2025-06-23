Los Angeles taking summer break following disappointing Royal Ascot run

The son of Camelot was sent off the 13/8 favourite for last Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes following wins in the Mooresbridge Stakes and the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, but could only finish fifth, beaten seven lengths by striking victor Ombudsman, having raced close to the hot pace through the early stages.

Los Angeles holds entries in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes next month but, speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien revealed the horse wouldn't take up either option.

He said: "Los Angeles will have a break now, obviously he had a tough, hard race and sometimes that happens when the pace is very strong. It was just too tough on him and he'll take a bit of time now.

"He'll have a break and then he'll have a prep probably for the Arc."

Reflecting on the Royal Ascot defeat, he added: "They just went too fast really, that happens sometimes and obviously he's a horse that we think (is effective over) a mile and a quarter-plus, he's very comfortable at a mile and a half.

"We were running him probably at his limit of his shortness if you know what I mean, so it's a very fine line between going too fast, and going fast enough. That happens, we get it wrong plenty of times as well, and that's the way it always will be, all you can do is your best really."

