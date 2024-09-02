Los Angeles heading to Leopardstown before Paris

While York’s Great Voltigeur is traditionally a St Leger trial, trainer Aidan O’Brien is favouring a step back in trip rather than up for the son of Camelot ahead of a potential tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, is on the crest of a wave, having won the Irish Derby and the Great Voltigeur since placing third behind Ballydoyle superstar City Of Troy in the Derby at Epsom.

Auguste Rodin denied Luxembourg back-to-back wins in the Leopardstown showpiece 12 months ago, but for the second year in succession the son of Deep Impact will be on a recovery mission as he looks to put a disappointing display in the King George at Ascot behind him.

“It looks like at the moment Los Angeles is going to run. We had it in our head going to York that we might go that way and that was the reason for doing it,” he said on Monday.

“We thought he’s the kind of horse that could finish in the first three, four or five in a (Irish) Champion Stakes and could go onto an Arc. That’s what we still think and if the ground got soft in France he’d have no problem with that.

“Obviously we were delighted with his run in York. We could go to the Leger with him, but we have three others that look like real Leger horses (Illinois, Jan Brueghel and Grosvenor Square) that will get the trip very well and we didn’t think that he needs to go that trip.

“It definitely won’t do him any harm to run over a mile and a quarter and we’ll learn a lot about him. He could be an Arc horse and I’d say there’s no doubt he’ll stay in training next year.”

Moore to stick with Rodin ride

O’Brien blamed underfoot conditions for Auguste Rodin’s below-par effort in the King George and is confident he is back firing on all cylinders ahead of the defence of his Leopardstown crown.

“He loves fast ground and his last bit of work was excellent, he showed a lot of zest in it. He went by his lead horse very easy, whereas usually he wouldn’t at that stage of the work. He was very confident and it was a bit different,” he said.

“The plan is to go to Leopardstown and then go to Japan after it. We think he’s a mile-and-a-quarter horse that gets a mile and a half, but he doesn’t want any further than that. He’s a very slick horse who travels very well and does everything very easy."

Reflecting on his Ascot defeat, O’Brien added: “I felt when I walked the track the ground was soft on the inside. I made a bad decision, I should have discussed it with the lads and we should have got out off it. We made the decision to stay in, he got trapped down on the rail behind the pace and we probably turned it into a mile and six race – it was very tough.

“We felt he was on the worst of it (ground), I’m not trying to make excuses but that’s what we felt and the first three all came from the back and wide off the bad ground. They were all good enough reasons for us for the horse to run disappointing.”

O’Brien expects Ryan Moore to keep the faith in Auguste Rodin on Saturday week, with riding plans for Los Angeles and Luxembourg to be made nearer the time.

He added: “If he (Auguste Rodin) runs I’d imagine Ryan will ride him. I suppose if the ground got soft everything might change, but I’d imagine he will ride him.

“Luxembourg is a very consistent, strong horse. He’ll go forward – over a mile and a quarter he doesn’t mind making the running and you have to follow him because he won’t be stopping.”