Los Angeles being trained for Arc de Triomphe

The imposing son of Camelot finished third to Bluestocking in the Longchamp showpiece last autumn and has added to his win-tally this term with victories in the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes and Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup - both over 10 furlongs at the Curragh.

He disappointed favourite-backers when sent off 13/8 to complete the hat trick when last seen in the Prince of Wales's Stakes but O'Brien is inclined to blame himself for that disappointing effort, having "tightened him up a bit too much" for the race.

The Ballydoyle trainer is planning a weekend outing for four-year-old Los Angeles back at the Curragh.

“We were thinking he could go to the Royal Whip (Saturday August 16) and go and improve a lot,” O’Brien said on Sky Sports Racing.

“He’s had a break since Ascot and we were thinking if he went to the Curragh this weekend he could go to the Prix Foy as an Arc trial or he could go to the Irish Champion Stakes as an Arc trial.

“All those things are open, but he’s just starting back and he’ll be running with no pressure win, lose or draw (this weekend). We’d just like to get a run into him to get him ready for the autumn.

“The Arc has been his target all the time. We tightened him up a bit too much in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and because of that he just had to have a little rest. He’s come back happy, but will progress a lot before the Arc."

