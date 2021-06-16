Lord North pulled out of Ascot test due to the ground

John & Thady Gosden's horse won the race last year on softer conditions but the second favourite for this year's renewal was taken out of the Good to Firm and watered ground on Wednesday morning.

It leaves Aidan O'Brien with the strongest of hands, with Sky Bet now 4/5 about his dual-Classic winner Love and stablemate Armory is 9/4.

James Fanshawe's Breeders' Cup winner Audarya is 17/2 third best in the market with My Oberon (16/1), Sangarius (22/1) and Desert Encounter (33/1) completing the field of six.

*Prices were correct at 0853 BST on 16/06/21