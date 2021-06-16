Sporting Life
Lord North is eased down close home by James Doyle
Lord North is a non runner

Lord North pulled out of Ascot test due to the ground

By Sporting Life
08:55 · WED June 16, 2021

Lord North has been taken out of the Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot due to the fast ground.

John & Thady Gosden's horse won the race last year on softer conditions but the second favourite for this year's renewal was taken out of the Good to Firm and watered ground on Wednesday morning.

It leaves Aidan O'Brien with the strongest of hands, with Sky Bet now 4/5 about his dual-Classic winner Love and stablemate Armory is 9/4.

James Fanshawe's Breeders' Cup winner Audarya is 17/2 third best in the market with My Oberon (16/1), Sangarius (22/1) and Desert Encounter (33/1) completing the field of six.

*Prices were correct at 0853 BST on 16/06/21

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

