Popular Group One-winning grey Lord Glitters has been retired after a stellar career which saw him win over £2.2 million in prize money.

Trainer David O’Meara had mulled over the possibility of sending him back to Sakir racecourse to defend the Bahrain International Trophy which he won last November, yet the nine-year-old had shown signs that the old spark was no longer there. Carrying the colours of the late Geoff Turnbull and his wife Sandra, the highlight of his career came when he won the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019, downing Beat The Bank by a neck. He also won the Group One Jebel Hatta in Dubai last year, successive renewals of the Singspiel Stakes at Meydan, the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot and the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York. A son of Whipper, the gelding’s last success came in the Group Two Singspiel at Meydan in February, one of four runs this year. However, connections have called time on his globetrotting career after he finished last of five to Bay Bridge in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

🏇 46 races

🥇 11 wins

💰 £2.2m in prize money

🏆🇬🇧 Balmoral Handicap

🏆🇬🇧 Strensall Stakes

🏆🇬🇧 Queen Anne Stakes

🏆🇦🇪 Jebel Hatta

🏆🇧🇭 Bahrain International Trophy



👏 A legend for the @omeararacing team! Happy retirement Lord Glitters pic.twitter.com/qQ6PYE7X1g — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) July 8, 2022