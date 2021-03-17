Cheltenham Festival column: Daryl Jacob on Wednesday rides

LORD EXCITES DESPITE FALL

Blue Lord was running a great race in Sky Bet Supreme, until he unfortunately fell at the last.

He travelled and jumped wonderfully for me and didn’t deserve to fall as he would have clearly come a good second. He just clipped the top bar of the hurdle and came down.

I think he will make an incredibly exciting chaser next year. I should mention Appreciate It who looks an absolute monster. The way he powered away from my lad, who I think is very good, was very impressive.

Delire D’Estruval found the ground too soft for him, which caught out his wind. I think we’ll need to keep him to better ground in the future.

I was pleased how James De Berlais performed for three quarters of the race. He jumped and travelled really nicely for me and I was thinking we could easily get into the shake up. He got tired going into the second last, so I looked after him after that. I think he has a really exciting future as a chaser next season.

WEDNESDAY RIDES

OPTIMISE PRIME - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle