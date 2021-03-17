Cheltenham Festival column: Daryl Jacob on Wednesday rides

Our man Daryl Jacob reflects on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and the potential of Blue Lord before looking ahead to his day two rides.
Blue Lord was running a great race in Sky Bet Supreme, until he unfortunately fell at the last.
He travelled and jumped wonderfully for me and didn’t deserve to fall as he would have clearly come a good second. He just clipped the top bar of the hurdle and came down.
I think he will make an incredibly exciting chaser next year. I should mention Appreciate It who looks an absolute monster. The way he powered away from my lad, who I think is very good, was very impressive.
Delire D’Estruval found the ground too soft for him, which caught out his wind. I think we’ll need to keep him to better ground in the future.
I was pleased how James De Berlais performed for three quarters of the race. He jumped and travelled really nicely for me and I was thinking we could easily get into the shake up. He got tired going into the second last, so I looked after him after that. I think he has a really exciting future as a chaser next season.
He’s had a good season for Ben Pauling and his team, winning twice. He has a rating in the mid 130s which is a long way adrift of some of these but he can hopefully run a nice race.
Won well at Kempton over Christmas and comes into the race very fresh. He picked up a little injury after the last race which is why you haven’t seen him since. His work has been very, very good but the handicapper didn’t miss him for Kempton, but he’s a horse with a future and one we’ve always liked. He probably just wasn't strong enough for his body as a four-year-old but has really strengthened up.
I schooled him last week and I hope he goes well although it’s as competitive as ever. You’ll need luck in running but hopefully we’ll enjoy it and he’ll be there or thereabouts.
He’s been a very, very good horse to us the whole way through his career. He owes us nothing and in previous years has always been six or seven pounds below the level needed to win a Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Take Chacun Pour Soi out and it’s a very open race this time around for the places and he goes there in great form and full of confidence after beating Champ at Newbury but the more the ground dries out the better his chance is.
He’s a nice, hardy type of horse who made all around Newbury when we went a really good gallop. Stamina seems to be his forte so I’d imagine we’ll adopt similar tactics this time and hopefully we can turn into a real staying type of bumper. He’ll make a lovely jumper and we’ll roll the dice.