Lord Allen to start as Chair of the BHA on September 1st

Lord Allen will start work as Chair of the British Horseracing Authority on September 1st, following a meeting of the organisation's Board on Monday.
Allen had been due to take up the role on June 2nd but proposed significant changes to how the sport is governed and that led to weeks of discussion and uncertainty.
However on Monday the BHA Board affirmed its commitment to implementing governance reforms including a fully independent Board following what were said to be "constructive discussions".
David Jones, Chair of the BHA's Nominations Committee and Interim BHA Chair said: "The BHA Board has made clear its commitment to pressing ahead with the establishment of an independent Board of Directors. We look forward to working with Lord Allen to support the industry as it takes this important step forward towards a strong future.”
Lord Allen said: "I am delighted we have agreed to a process towards a new independent BHA Board, and I look forward to formally starting in September.
"Horseracing has a strong future. There is work to do, but I am in no doubt as to the passion and commitment of the many thousands of people who make up our industry."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.