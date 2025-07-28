Menu icon
BHA - announced Safeguarding and Human Welfare Strategy
BHA - Lord Allen start date confirmed

Lord Allen to start as Chair of the BHA on September 1st

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon July 28, 2025 · 1h ago

Lord Allen will start work as Chair of the British Horseracing Authority on September 1st, following a meeting of the organisation's Board on Monday.

Allen had been due to take up the role on June 2nd but proposed significant changes to how the sport is governed and that led to weeks of discussion and uncertainty.

However on Monday the BHA Board affirmed its commitment to implementing governance reforms including a fully independent Board following what were said to be "constructive discussions".

David Jones, Chair of the BHA's Nominations Committee and Interim BHA Chair said: "The BHA Board has made clear its commitment to pressing ahead with the establishment of an independent Board of Directors. We look forward to working with Lord Allen to support the industry as it takes this important step forward towards a strong future.”

Lord Allen said: "I am delighted we have agreed to a process towards a new independent BHA Board, and I look forward to formally starting in September.

"Horseracing has a strong future. There is work to do, but I am in no doubt as to the passion and commitment of the many thousands of people who make up our industry."

