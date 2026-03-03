Lord Allen resigns as BHA chair after only six months in charge

Lord Allen has resigned as the British Horseracing Authority chair after just six months in charge.
There has been growing speculation that his time at the head of the BHA was coming to an end in recent weeks after a stalemate developed with racecourses and participants over his proposed new model over raceday data rights.
As a result the reforms that he was looking to make, which included an independent BHA board, could not move forward.
Lord Allen said: “Horseracing is an amazing sport with great potential and over the last year I have met some incredibly passionate people who love the sport who believe to survive and prosper that change is needed. I also want to pay tribute to the hardworking and dedicated BHA team. I wish the sport well for the future.”
David Jones the senior independent director of the BHA said: “The Board would like to thank Charles for the time and effort that he has put into the role helping us to develop a vision that is aspirational and achievable, and we regret that we were unable to put in place at this time the governance changes that would have enabled us to progress this. I have enjoyed working with him and wish him continued success.”
Lord Allen eventually took up his short-lived role in September last year, three months later than originally planned, having been announced as the new incumbent in November 2024.
Major tracks call for RCA change
Following the news, Ascot, Goodwood, the Jockey Club, Newbury and York Racecourses wrote to the Chairman of the Racecourse Association calling for a formal governance review of the RCA, requesting a proposal for reform by the end of April 2026.
They say the objectives set out were aimed at ensuring that:
- Board and voting representation is balanced and credible
- Significant views from key racecourses can influence outcome
- The organisation can act decisively on matters affecting the wider industry
The letter follows the stalemate that has resulted in the failure of the BHA members to establish an independent BHA Board.
In calling for reform of the RCA, the signatories say they are making it clear that they:
1. Remain committed to working collaboratively across the sport;
2. Support strong central leadership for British racing by the BHA, enabled by the establishment of an independent BHA Board;
3. Believe the present BHA governance arrangements prevent timely and effective decision-making;
4. Require a constructive governance review of the RCA to ensure that they are able to effectively participate in decisions that influence the future of the sport.
