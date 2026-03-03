Lord Allen resigns as BHA chair after only six months in charge

There has been growing speculation that his time at the head of the BHA was coming to an end in recent weeks after a stalemate developed with racecourses and participants over his proposed new model over raceday data rights.

As a result the reforms that he was looking to make, which included an independent BHA board, could not move forward.

Lord Allen said: “Horseracing is an amazing sport with great potential and over the last year I have met some incredibly passionate people who love the sport who believe to survive and prosper that change is needed. I also want to pay tribute to the hardworking and dedicated BHA team. I wish the sport well for the future.”

David Jones the senior independent director of the BHA said: “The Board would like to thank Charles for the time and effort that he has put into the role helping us to develop a vision that is aspirational and achievable, and we regret that we were unable to put in place at this time the governance changes that would have enabled us to progress this. I have enjoyed working with him and wish him continued success.”

Lord Allen eventually took up his short-lived role in September last year, three months later than originally planned, having been announced as the new incumbent in November 2024.