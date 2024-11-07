Lord Accord chasing Badger Beer gold again at Wincanton

Neil Mulholland’s nine-year-old had the misfortune of bumping into a back-on-song Frodon in the 2022 running of the race.

Not surprisingly, despite being in receipt of the best part of two stone, Lord Accord was not up to beating a previous winner of the Ryanair Chase and King George.

Having lost his way a little last season, Mulholland freshened him up with a couple of outings back over hurdles, winning at Sedgefield, before he returned to Wincanton for his most recent outing where he made all the running and jumped for fun, scoring by 16 lengths.

“Fingers crossed, and I’m in the minority, I think, I’m hoping the ground stays as it is and he’ll be happy,” said Mulholland of his charge, who has a liking for good ground.