We highlight some of the star horses on show on Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe undercard, plus a dark horse for each of the top-class contests.

1:15 - Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Group 1) BIG DAY FOR: Christophe Head entering the progressive filly Tigrais in this (against colts) rather than the Marcel Boussac hints she could be well above-average, and that she’s got plenty of gears for this sort of test to boot. She’s consigned her modest debut run at Chantilly in mid-July firmly to the past with subsequent wins at Deauville and here – the latter a last-gasp, short-head defeat of Breizh Sky in the G3 Prix la Rochette – and she looks set for a fruitful autumn.

Powerful 2yo! Tigrais takes the Group 3 Prix la Rochette at @paris_longchamp for @lemaitre60LA and @CHeadRacing... pic.twitter.com/DPXc3CfQms — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 4, 2022

DARK HORSE: Johnny Murtagh’s Railway Stakes winner Shartash appeared to be crying out for a step up in distance when beaten seven and a half lengths into third behind Little Big Bear in the Phoenix and he duly put in a career-best effort when a much closer third in the National Stakes over this seven-furlong trip last time. His dam was a quality performer over 10 furlongs on soft ground so, while an even sterner test of stamina is likely to suit in time, the more rain that falls here the better.

Shartash won the GAIN Railyway Stakes in June

1:50 - Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac (Group 1) BIG DAY FOR: Tigrais being aimed at the Lagardere is most likely in part due to the fact the same stable has Blue Rose Cen as a natural fit for the Boussac. She’s already proven at the mile, having won the G3 Prix d’Aumale over course and distance on September 8, and the daughter of Churchill was really strong at the line on soft ground that day.

Churchill filly Blue Rose Cen takes the Group 3 Prix d'Aumale at @paris_longchamp, with a massive run from @HollieDoyle1 and Heavenly Breath in second! pic.twitter.com/Tqju8HVo7y — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 8, 2022

DARK HORSE: There could well be a few more twists and turns with Aidan O’Brien’s Never Ending Story before the season’s out as her last two runs have hinted the best could yet still be to come. She was denied a clear run and subsequently hampered when the race was really hotting up in the Moyglare, and while she would never have got close to Tahiyra, the effort definitely needs marking up. The daughter of Dubawi will be suited by the step up to a mile and it would be a surprise if bad ground proved much of a hindrance.

Aidan O'Brien has won the Marcel Boussac four times in the past

3:50 - Prix de l'Opera Longines (Group 1) BIG DAY FOR: A good clash here with La Parisienne and Above The Curve against the super-fresh Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes winner Nashwa, who returns to action ahead of an intended shot at the Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf. The Goodwood race isn’t part of the Challenge Series for the Breeders’ Cup but the Prix de l’Opera is, so it’ll be a case of ‘win and you’re in’ if the Gosden filly resumes where she left off at the end of July. Joseph O’Brien’s Saint-alary and Blanford winner Above The Curve is still open to more improvement but has a real job on her hands if Nashwa brushes off the late-summer layoff.

Hollie Doyle celebrates on Nashwa at Goodwood

DARK HORSE: She’s not going to be flying completely under the radar but while Tuesday hasn’t been able to add to her Investec Oaks win in three subsequent starts, there are reasons to be hopeful about her claims this weekend. The Irish Derby idea backfired, admittedly, but she’s raced far too keenly in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille the last twice and she’s dead interesting on her first ever start over this 10-furlong trip. It could prove to be right up her street on recent evidence and we know full well she has a touch of class from Epsom.

Sweet Lady wins the Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermeille at @paris_longchamp. pic.twitter.com/lGBTj0uSTB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2022

4:25 - Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines (Group 1) BIG DAY FOR: An open look to this year’s Abbaye with John Quinn giving Highfield Princess a well-earned break ahead of the Breeders’ Cup. That leaves the door ajar for Richard Fahey’s juvenile The Platinum Queen, who was second to Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe and just about matched that level of form when short-headed by Trillium after making the running in the Flying Childers at Doncaster (replay below). You’re going back to the 1970s for the latest two-year-old Abbaye winner, but a draw close to the rail could make her really hard to catch.

DARK HORSE: Tees Spirit is a big price here but his latest nose defeat of Erosandpsyche ties in quite nicely with that horse going on to be second behind Highfield Princess (albeit beaten over three lengths) in the Flying Five at the Curragh. He’s had a brilliant season already, winning on five occasions having started the year rated just 71, and might surprise a few if the going isn’t too testing. Caturra

5:00 - Qatar Prix de la Foret (Group 1) BIG DAY FOR: It wasn't to be for Kinross when returning from 56 days away in last year's Foret, ending up fourth behind Space Blues having been ridden well off the pace, but he's having a great time of things this term and backed up his fast-ground win at York with another G2 success in Doncaster's Park Stakes (soft). The step to Group One winner can be a difficult one to make but this looks a fantastic chance for Ralph Beckett's five-year-old to finally convert at the highest level.

Kinross wins the City of York Stakes

DARK HORSE: Kinross may have most to fear from the fillies and with the mile trip looking to stretch Malavath last time, this could be the race in which she returns to peak form. There were positive signs in her comeback run when fourth - beaten three lengths - behind Saffron Beach in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville and that outing was entitled to be needed having had a break since things went pear-shaped in the spring. She almost won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf last November so has plenty of quality and she's also won on heavy going, so further rain won't dampen the spirits. Kinross

