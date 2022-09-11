A round-up of the action from Longchamp's Arc trials card on Sunday.

Simple enough for Simca Mille Simca Mille returned to winning ways in Sunday's Qatar Prix Niel as jockey Gregory Benoist recorded a big-race double. The three-year-old colt was last seen finishing second to Onesto in the Grand Prix de Paris and with that one running such a good race in Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes, the 11/4 success probably shouldn't have come as much of a surprise. He settled nicely off the pace before picking it up in the straight and had plenty to spare to hold 9/4 favourite Lassaut at bay. The disappointment of the race was Japanese Derby winner Do Deuce who was ridden with exaggerated hold-up tactics by veteran rider Utaka Take and despite briefly threatening to close up after turning in, ended up finishing weakly in fourth.

Sweet success in Vermeille Sweet Lady defied odds of 22/1 to win the Group One Qatar Prix Vermeille, beating Richard Hannon's British challenger Lilac Road into second. Gregory Benoist set out to make all the running on Francis-Henri Graffard's four-year-old and she responded willingly in the straight to fend off all-comers. Lilac Road, last seen finishing fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks, ran on to be second at 16/1 with third going to Prix de Diane runner-up La Parisienne (7/2). The Ralph Beckett-trained Albaflora and Aidan O'Brien's Tuesday - who was sent off the 11/8 favourite - were out of the frame.

Iresine swoops late to land Prix Foy Jockey Marie Velon enjoyed a moment she'll cherish when guiding Iresine home in front in the Group Two Qatar Prix Foy. Bubble Gift was sent off the favourite having been third to Alpinista in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time out and the chestnut appeared to have every chance when laying down his challenge on long-time leader Verry Elleegant in the straight. Aidan O'Brien's raider High Definition found very little for pressure in behind but Iresine was yet to be produced and came from the back of the field to win cosily at odds of 7/2. The Jean-Pierre Gauvin-trained winner is already a gelding so cannot take part in next month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, despite winning Sunday's recognised trial.