John and Thady Gosden’s daughter of Frankel was all heart when scooping Classic honours at Chantilly in June and then displayed her quality when following up in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She now bids for a third-straight Group One prize.

Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks heroine Tuesday is poised to provide stiff competition dropping back to 10 furlongs, while La Parisienne finished a place ahead of the Ballydoyle raider in the Prix Vermeille last time out and runs in the Prix de l’Opera having missed out on a run in the Arc itself. Others to note in the line-up include Blandford Stakes one-two Above The Curve and Insinuendo, the supplemented Trevaunance and William Haggas’ My Astra.

Kinross bids for a three-timer and to also confirm form over York runner-up Sandrine and Doncaster second New Energy when he runs in the Qatar Prix de la Foret.

A big field of 19 will head to the start for the Prix de l’Abbaye where The Platinum Queen attempts to become the first two-year-old since 1978 to strike gold in the French capital.