Longchamp Saturday review | George Scott wins first Group 1 with Caballo De Mar in Cadran

A review of Saturday's action at ParisLongchamp as George Scott won his first Group 1 with Caballo De Mar in the Prix du Cadran.
Caballo strikes for Scott in the Cadran
George Scott got British trainers off to a great start on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp as he won the first Group 1 of his career with Caballo De Mar in the Qatar Prix du Cadran.
The four-year-old son of Phoenix Of Spain has progressed from handicaps this season, finishing second in the Chester Cup back in May before he won at Haydock and was second to French Master at Royal Ascot.
Last time out he proved he had the constitution to thrive on the international stage when he won the Group 3 Deutsches St Leger at Dortmund and that set him up for a Group 1 tilt in the Cadran.
Always prominent under Tom Marquand as he sat just off the shoulder of leader Coltrane in the 2m4f contest, Caballo De Mar worked hard to wrestle the lead from the Andrew Balding-trained horse.
Even when he looked to have mastered him deep in the contest Coltrane threatened to fight back, but Caballo De Mar dug deep to win going away by a length and three quarters.
Scott said afterwards: "He's a very special racehorse, he switches off really well. Because he's so relaxed you can put him in that position and make him gear down. It's a very special day for me and my team."
Marquand added: “He relaxed fantastic and was all heart in the last furlong for me. It’s very soft, but the track’s in fantastic condition, fresh ground tomorrow, with the rain falling it’s very soft now but it’s not too testing.
“The wind is significant enough, when I walked it I thought it might be a factor, it hits you in the face at the 1350.”
Stud leads home JOB one-two
Joseph O’Brien landed a one-two in the opening Group 2 Prix Chaudenay on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp as Tennessee Stud led home stablemate Emit.
The son of Wootton Bassett, third in the Derby at Epsom behind Lambourn, was stepping up in trip to 1m7f as he got off the mark for the season in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle.
As Amy Murphy’s Native Irish set the pace under Tom Marquand, McMonagle was happy to sit in second as the frontrunner built up a sizeable lead but it was all change at the top of the home straight.
Tennessee Stud easily brushed by a weakening Native Irish and was sent for home as he kicked three lengths clear of the field and stablemate Emit soon emerged as the main threat under Stephane Pasquier.
Emit closed to within a neck at the line but Tennessee Stud always looked like holding on in ground that was visibly riding soft as his jockey confirmed afterwards.
McMonagle said: “It’s a great weekend’s racing, very competitive and it’s great to win the first race on the card hopefully we’re not finished yet.
“My horse copes with the ground good, but it’s proper soft, the wind is very strong and the ground is slow and it’s going to take a lot of getting.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.