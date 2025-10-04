Longchamp Saturday review | George Scott wins first Group 1 with Caballo De Mar in Cadran

Caballo strikes for Scott in the Cadran

George Scott got British trainers off to a great start on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp as he won the first Group 1 of his career with Caballo De Mar in the Qatar Prix du Cadran.

The four-year-old son of Phoenix Of Spain has progressed from handicaps this season, finishing second in the Chester Cup back in May before he won at Haydock and was second to French Master at Royal Ascot.

Last time out he proved he had the constitution to thrive on the international stage when he won the Group 3 Deutsches St Leger at Dortmund and that set him up for a Group 1 tilt in the Cadran.

Always prominent under Tom Marquand as he sat just off the shoulder of leader Coltrane in the 2m4f contest, Caballo De Mar worked hard to wrestle the lead from the Andrew Balding-trained horse.

Even when he looked to have mastered him deep in the contest Coltrane threatened to fight back, but Caballo De Mar dug deep to win going away by a length and three quarters.

Scott said afterwards: "He's a very special racehorse, he switches off really well. Because he's so relaxed you can put him in that position and make him gear down. It's a very special day for me and my team."

Marquand added: “He relaxed fantastic and was all heart in the last furlong for me. It’s very soft, but the track’s in fantastic condition, fresh ground tomorrow, with the rain falling it’s very soft now but it’s not too testing.

“The wind is significant enough, when I walked it I thought it might be a factor, it hits you in the face at the 1350.”