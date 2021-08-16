Princess Zoe is reported to be in tip-top shape ahead of her bid to defend her crown in the Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp on Saturday.

Tony Mullins’ classy stayer came from a long way back to collar long-time leader Alkuin in the closing stages and land the stamina test by half a length 12 months ago. The six-year-old was among 16 horses left in the Group One over two and a half miles at the confirmation stage. “She’s on her way to France and is in good form. We’re just waiting to see what the opposition is now,” said County Kilkenny-based Mullins. “Stradivarius and Trueshan are the main two and Skazino is the main French one, I’d say, with maybe former winner Call The Wind (2018) next. They are the main ones, I think.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“It’s a strong race, but we’re fit and well and very happy to be going. We’ll be quite happy as long as there is no firm in the ground. If the ground is good, or good to soft, that will do us fine.” Super stayer Stradivarius has been left in by connections as they monitor the ground, with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot next month an alternative option. The seven-year-old entire, trained by John and Thady Gosden, has enjoyed stirring victories at York and Doncaster on his last two starts. Alan King will be praying for rain to allow him to run Trueshan, who has not run since winning the Goodwood Cup at the end of July as conditions have been too quick. Ian Williams’ The Grand Visir is the third British possible, while the Willie Mullins-trained Stratum, Donnacha O’Brien’s Emperor Of The Sun and last year’s runner-up Alkuin are among others in the list. Raabihah heads a field of 13 remaining in the other Group One race on the card, the Qatar Prix de Royallieu. The four-year-old filly, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, has an alternative engagement in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in which she was fifth in 2020.