Longchamp review: Croix du Nord cut for Arc after debut European win

Leading Arc du Triomphe contender Croix Du Nord narrowly denied Daryz in the Prix du Prince d'Orange at ParisLongchamp.
A smart juvenile in France, Croix Du Nord was beaten on his first start at three but bounced back to win the Japanese Derby in June and was then put away with the intention of tackling the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Settled in fourth as Karl Burke's Bolster took them along in the 10 furlong Group 3, jockey Yuichi Kitamura pulled Croix Du Nord out to challenge inside the final two furlongs [400m], crucially getting first run on Daryz who had been unbeaten prior to disappointing in the Juddmonte International.
Daryz made up his ground smartly but ran out of racing room as the 11/8 favourite crossed the line with a small but decisive advantage of a short-head.
Nahraan, previously unbeaten in three starts, finished just over a length back in third for John and Thady Gosden.
Sky Bet responded by cutting Croix Du Nord to 8/1 from 11/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe back at Longchamp on October 5; Daryz is 20/1 with the same firm.
Monteille (9/2), trained by Mario Baratti and ridden by Cristian Demuro, made the most of her advantageous track position to hold off the challenge of favourite Rayevka in the Prix du Petit Couvert.
Graeme North made the case for the winner in his regular Sunday column and the five furlong Group 3 contest went according to his script with the speedy Ponntos taking the field along with Monteille settled against the rail behind the leading cohort.
Monteille got a split and took up the running inside the distance with Rayevka, who had raced wider in sixth, the only runner able to go in pursuit but the line was always coming too quickly for the runner-up who had finished a close third in the Commonwealth Cup on her penultimate start.
Monteille was having her first start since Royal Ascot where she finished in midfield, some two and a half lengths behind American Affair in the King Charles III Stakes.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.