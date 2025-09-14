Longchamp review: Croix du Nord cut for Arc after debut European win

A smart juvenile in France, Croix Du Nord was beaten on his first start at three but bounced back to win the Japanese Derby in June and was then put away with the intention of tackling the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Settled in fourth as Karl Burke's Bolster took them along in the 10 furlong Group 3, jockey Yuichi Kitamura pulled Croix Du Nord out to challenge inside the final two furlongs [400m], crucially getting first run on Daryz who had been unbeaten prior to disappointing in the Juddmonte International.

Daryz made up his ground smartly but ran out of racing room as the 11/8 favourite crossed the line with a small but decisive advantage of a short-head.

Nahraan, previously unbeaten in three starts, finished just over a length back in third for John and Thady Gosden.

Sky Bet responded by cutting Croix Du Nord to 8/1 from 11/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe back at Longchamp on October 5; Daryz is 20/1 with the same firm.