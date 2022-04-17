More fantastic action and Classic trials this weekend at ParisLongchamp, where the eight-race card boasts over €400,000 in prizemoney. The quickly drying ground conditions in Paris should produce some exhilarating contests, and in doing so, will help to establish a pecking order with the French Guineas just around the corner.

Our man in France Jason Kiely dissects the headline Gr.3 Prix de la Grotte and sheds some light on the supporting card across the afternoon.

FILLIES SQUARE UP IN GROTTE

An incredibly competitive renewal of the Gr.3 Prix de la Grotte (14.50) sees nine runners head to post for the 1,600m contest, featuring the unbeaten pair of Mangoustine and Raclette.

Won in 2019 by subsequent French 1000 Guineas winner Castle Lady, and in 2008 by the mighty Zarkava, the Prix de la Grotte acts as an excellent Guineas trial, with all nine fillies holding an entry next month’s Classic.

Undeniably impressive, although somewhat workmanlike in her three victories last term, Mangoustine left a lasting impression on her followers and returns to action for the first time since winning the Gr.2 Prix Miesque at Chantilly last season.

Partly owned by former NBA star Tony Parker (under the brand Infinity Nine Horses) and Qatar Racing Limited, the talented three-year-old was the subject of a high-profile transfer over the winter and joined the Chantilly-based trainer Mikel Delzangles, following the controversial suspension of her former handler Frederic Rossi.

The daughter of Dark Angel has always been held in high regard by her connections and holds just one Classic entry, the Gr.1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas). Versatile in terms of tactics, Mangoustine can make the running and is sure to see out the step back up to 1,600m, having won her first two starts over the distance. Drawn in stall three, the filly should be pitched towards the fore under veteran jockey Gerald Mosse and could continue her rise to the top this weekend. It is worth noting however, that Delzangles has only sent out one winner from his Chantilly base since the start of December 2021.

RACLETTE A TOP ORDER

The wonderfully named filly Raclette carries the same Juddmonte silks as her sire Frankel and is out of their fabulous homebred mare Emollient, a Grade One winner in the United States. Therefore, it is no shock to see the regally bred filly handed a host of Gr.1 entries by her handler Andre Fabre. Successful on both her starts last autumn, Raclette teased out talk of Classic ambitions from her supporters and returns to action for the first time since September. One of the least experienced of the field, the three-year-old is drawn in stall one and may struggle to hold her position through the early stages, as a ferocious pace looks inevitable.

The manner of her two victories suggests that she may even be better suited over further, so it is likely that Raclette will be the one picking up the pieces inside the closing stages. Partnered by Olivier Peslier, Raclette looks the strongest threat to Mangoustine on paper but like many of her trainer's representatitives, the filly may be tenderly ridden for her seasonal bow and could be better for the benefit of a run.

REMAINDER OF THE FIELD

Acer Alley tarnished her reputation at the back end of last season but prior to that the daughter of Siyouni coasted to a Gr.3 success at this track. Possibly gone over the top on that fourth and final run of the season, Acer Alley could prove dangerous if returning to her best and is merits the upmost of respect.

One of the surprise packages of last term, the Stephane Wattel-trained Rosacea, took a Gr.3 contest at Deauville on her final start of the campaign and looked a filly capable of top-level performances. A close line of form with Raclette suggests the filly won’t be too and could be one to cause a shock, along with Times Square, who despite winning only one of her four starts last year, finished second at the highest level

ROME CAN CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS

The colts' equivalent, the Prix de Fontainbleau looks considerably less demanding and should go the way of the Fabre-trained Ancient Rome. Twice placed at Gr.1 level last term (in races won by Ralph Beckett's Angel Bleu), the son of War Front drops markedly in grade this weekend and could add a second course and distance Gr.3 success to his CV, to compliment his two-length success of the Prix des Chenes last term.

Out of the Gr.1 mare Gagnoa, Ancient Rome had a busy campaign in 2021, winning three of his six starts and looks sure to play a part in some of the major contests this summer, for which he holds three Gr.1 entries. Ancient Rome’s breeding suggest he will benefit from a step up in distance, although he should be able to return to winning ways here

Vademi looks the main danger to the favourite and won a Listed race last term. Although his form is less substantial than Ancient Rome, the son of Churchill is trained by Jean-Claude Rouget so he could have a fitness edge over the favourite as his handler generally has his string ready first time up.

JUNKO A FORMALITY UP IN TRIP

Super impressive since bolting up on his belated debut, the three-year-old Junko steps up in both grade and distance as he takes his chance in the Gr.3 Prix Noailles. Now two from two, the son of Intello looks sure to deal positively with the step up in trip and should add to what potentially could be a successful day for Fabre.

Already gelded, Junko is not eligible for the Classics, which is not necessarily a negative considering his relatively late debut. The Prix Noailles is run over 2,100m and offers a platform for the younger generation to test the water over longer distances.

He has the profile to develop into a leading stayer and took the scalps of some highly-touted rivals in last month's success at Chantilly. Facing only five rivals on Sunday he'll take a bit of beating and could bid to make all.