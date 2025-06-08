Longchamp preview and tips: Graeme North French racing preview

Our French racing guru Graeme North has three tips for today's action at Longchamp and he looks back over some of the recent action across the Channel.

There’s no Classic action in France this weekend – that resumes next weekend when Chantilly hosts the Prix de Diane, the French Oaks – but there are two Group races and three listed events on Sunday’s card at ParisLongchamp and I’ll deal with these first before reviewing last weekend’s action. The feature of the two Group 3s, or at least the better known of the pair, is La Coupe, a race over 2000m open to older horses who haven't this year won a Group 2, and this year it features a fascinating clash between last year’s King George winner Goliath and the 2023 Prix Ganay winner IRESINE.

Goliath has a 6lb higher official rating than Iresine and a 10lb higher Timeform rating, Goliath rated 128 and Iresine 118, which would suggest at level weights a straightforward victory for last year’s King George winner, but in a straight match up like this, particularly in France, things are never quite so simple. Indeed, Goliath had hardly looked a world beater before his King George win, winning the G3 Prix d’Hedouville admittedly but being batted aside quite readily in the G2 Grand Prix de Chantilly and the G2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he hasn’t looked a world beater since either. What seemingly turned his fortunes around at Ascot, like a lot of French-trained horses experiencing a strongly-run race for the first time, and which subsequent events have suggested is important to him, was his sudden exposure to an end-to-end gallop which saw him win at 25/1, in excellent stye admittedly after being the last off the bridle, and in which he had the subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking two and a quarter lengths back in second. He wasn’t anything like so impressive dropped back in trip - workmanlike would be an accurate description – when beating Hamish by half a length in his Japan Cup prep, the Prix du Conseil de Paris, and midfield or worse finishes in the Japan and then on his reappearance this season down at 2000m for just the second time in his career seem to cemented his limitations in respect of pace and distance. Odd as it might seem about a horse who won the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak, the French St Leger, back in 2022 if there is one horse equipped to outspeed Goliath at the trip whether the race is well run or not it’s Iresine who possesses a cracking turn of foot. He’s not enjoyed much luck in his three runs outside France, including when a never-nearer fourth behind Anmaat in last year’s Champion Stakes when short of the room for much of the straight, but he’s pretty much invincible in France and as usual made a winning reappearance at Lyon-Parilly. He might be rising eight, but his Ascot run showed he’s as good as ever and the price discrepancy between him and Goliath is too big to ignore. Three listed races kick off the card starting with the Prix Volterra over the La Coupe distance. There’s not much the French betting public like more than an Aga Khan horse with form figures of 11 and Daryz will prove very difficult to beat after still looking very green in his latest win here and he should remain unbeaten looking at the limited opposition. Both following listed events have attracted British runner from Britain, with William Knight’s Bintabuha out to bat first in the Prix Melisande. It took her six attempts to break her maiden, finally doing so at Wetherby in April, and her first foray into listed company, at Newbury last month in the race Oaks contestants Qilin Queen and Revoir were first and second, saw her finish seventh of ten beaten almost ten lengths. The opposition here, headed as I see it by Safia and Ilda Rose looks slightly less formidable but if there is to be a British winner it will surely come in the Prix Volterra over 1600m where TROIA represents the red-hot Ed Walker. Unlike Epson Blue Cen, who is best of the home-trained bunch but has stamina to prove, Troia has already finished third in a well-run listed race at the trip and I’m sure the merit of that contest won by Kon Tiki, a filly I feel will go very close in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot should she be supplemented, isn’t yet fully appreciated.

Fourth in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on slow ground at Newmarket on just her second start last year, when one place behind the subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Flight, Troia looks to have outstanding claims. The other Group race on the card, the Prix Paul du Moussac, sees the latest appearance of Maranoa Charlie, a horse I felt would be a leading contender for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains after winning the Prix Djebel on his reappearance grittily from the race-fit Silius but who his connections, swayed by his sometimes overly-enthusiastic nature (he was ten length clear at one point last year in the Criterium International won by Twain, and has worn a hood since) ran him instead in the Group 3 Prix Texanita over 1200m at Chantilly only to find that he isn’t the sprinter they anticipated he might be. Woodshauna and Polyvega who were first and third respectively in that contest take him on again, as does Silius, but the form line to concentrate on to me despite the bizarrely low official ratings given the horses who contested it is the aforementioned French 2000 Guineas in which Reach The Sky finished seventh, SELENIEN finished eighth, Houquetot finished tenth and Dos Musakan finished thirteenth.

Reach The Sky and Dos Musakan raced the most prominently of the quartet that day, still in second and third place respectively as the field passed entered the final 400m, but the one that interests me most is Selenien who was still last of all at that point yet made such rapid headway that he briefly looked as if he might finish in the top six, running easily the fastest last 600m according to the tracking data. By Mehmas, he had previously overcome a wide trip when coming from last to first when beating the reopposing Burhan readily in a good-quality minor event on the all-weather at Chantilly. The drop back to 1400m looks just the ticket and, interestingly and probably significantly, Christophe Soumillon takes the mount for the first time. Another horse who was given a vast amount to do in a French Classic and shaped a good deal better than the bare result might suggest was Azimpour who finished fifth in last week’s Prix du Jockey-Club. Timeform (or I, given my remit there includes handicapping French Flat form) have rated him 116p, which is currently 1lb below the Jockey Club winner Camille Pissarro, and makes him the best middle-distance colt in France with potentially more improvement to come when he is tried over a mile and a half or 2400m given he is by Dubawi out of a home-bred mare by Galileo. Labelling him as the best in France might seem a little left field given he has been beaten in all his three races this year and hasn’t finished in the first three in either of the last two, but the official tracking data showed he ran each of the last four 200m sections in the Jockey Club faster than any of his rivals after being dropped out from stall 16, and he would have beaten the Jockey Club runner-up Cualificar too in the Prix La Force earlier in the season had he not been asked to make his effort that day too from too far behind on the home turn. His run reflects well too on Nitoi and Leffard, both of whom beat him in the listed Prix des Suresnes at Chantilly in May but had their prospects wrecked in the Jockey Club by draws of 18 and 15 respectively, and both of those need bearing in mind for pattern races further down the line this year. So too does Azimpour’s stable-companion Parachutiste; he came into the race on the back of two wis in minor events but was always on the back foot from stall 17 but picked up well enough to run the third-last and second-last 200m sections faster than anything else other than Azimpour.

Derby afternoon had begun with a promising performance by two-year-old newcomer Afjan, a colt by Mehmas, not least since he made his effort well away from the favoured far rail, quickening in some style too as he and the runner-up Vardif came over six lengths clear. Graft made the most of the far rail in the listed Prix la Fleche, a shade disappointing that he was good enough to beat Karl Burke’s raider Super Soldier given he had finished only third in a claimer on his debut, and the far rail was the place to be again in the Group 3 Prix du Gros-Chene which went to my big-priced fancy Monteille. She was helped no end not only by the withdrawal of Coto de Caza but also the Champions Sprint winner Kind Of Blue blowing the start from the outside stall and being able to chase a strong pace set by the inveterate front-runner Ponntos who isn’t as good as he was but can still go a good lick till past halfway. She was given some afterwards for Royal Ascot but looks a fair way off that level given she had everything in her favour here unless, like another stable-switcher recently, Mgheera, she has improved for the change of trainer. Godspeed, who’d run two of the last three 200m sections faster than subsequent Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Zarigana only to then get the worst of the draw in the Pouliches herself, won the Group 2 Prix du Sandringham cosily ridden by Christophe Soumillon for the first time but probably wouldn’t be good enough should connections consider bringing her across for Royal Ascot. Rayveka won the listed Prix MArchard d’Or with what, on the face of things, a smart effort but she was another who ended up on the far rail admittedly after moving through the field in taking fashion, and 113p might just be a rating that flatters her slightly. Another Graffard inmate Sunly made short work of admittedly modest opposition in the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont, not quite winning in the style that subsequent Arc runner-up Aventure had done last year but impressing nonetheless with her last 200m and leaving me the impression that she might well do even better on easier ground. Arrow Eagle won the final pattern race of the day, the Grand Prix de Chantilly in honour of the late Aga Khan. It turned into something of a sprint which should have suited the former Hong Kong Vase winner Junko but this might be evidence he’s not quite as good as he was after missing the second half of 2024.