Longchamp Arc Trials: Almaqam set for Prix Foy

Almaqam looks set to run in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as connections ponder a potential tilt at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Ed Walker’s stable star, who beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, has only raced once since when finishing second to Royal Champion in the Sky Bet York Stakes. Connections have been waiting for rain for much of the summer and the four-year-old also holds an entry in Germany this weekend. However, speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “We’re all good albeit a bit frustrated and a bit stressed out. He is in both Germany and France on Sunday and I think in Germany he’s more likely to get the ground, but I just want to go to France. “There’s a good chance the ground will be suitable and it feels like the right race. He’s in cracking form but it’s been a frustrating old season with him.”