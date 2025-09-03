Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Almaqam wins the Brigadier Gerard
Longchamp Arc Trials: Almaqam set for Prix Foy

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed September 03, 2025 · 3h ago

Almaqam looks set to run in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as connections ponder a potential tilt at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Ed Walker’s stable star, who beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, has only raced once since when finishing second to Royal Champion in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Connections have been waiting for rain for much of the summer and the four-year-old also holds an entry in Germany this weekend.

However, speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “We’re all good albeit a bit frustrated and a bit stressed out. He is in both Germany and France on Sunday and I think in Germany he’s more likely to get the ground, but I just want to go to France.

“There’s a good chance the ground will be suitable and it feels like the right race. He’s in cracking form but it’s been a frustrating old season with him.”

Connections hope to find out if he stays a mile-and-a-half at the weekend although the Arc trials can be notoriously tactical affairs.

“He can make his own running if he has to, which would be bold over a mile-and-a-half for the first time, but we can ride him patiently. The great thing about him is he’s a jockey’s dream really. You can put him where you want to. He’s very straightforward in that respect," the trainer added.

“A number of jockeys have been pretty convinced he wants a mile-and-a-half, I’m less convinced by his pedigree but his run style and everything else would suggest, as he’s a strong stayer over ten, so it’s well worth a go. We’re just longing for some slower ground.

“He has a turn of foot, he showed that at York. It was a bit of a strange race there, Kieran (Shoemark) rode him patiently and he passed the whole field then got passed by the winner. I think over ten it suits him to be ridden more positively but again that’s why we’re leaning towards thinking he’ll stay a mile-and-a-half.

“Obviously, confidence took a bit of a knock at York but we still believe he’s a very special horse. We’re trying to work out whether we’re going to go Arc or Champion Stakes."

