Logician team satisfied following Newbury return

John and Thady Gosden’s 2019 St Leger winner has had an interrupted career to date.

Unraced at two, he won all five races at three, culminating in Classic glory at Doncaster.

His comeback was delayed last year due to a potentially life-threatening case of peritonitis, but he returned to action at Doncaster in September with a win, although he was last of four on his only other outing at York last season.

“We were quite pleased. I know he didn’t win, but he came back fine and showed good enthusiasm,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for his owner, Juddmonte.

“Obviously he needed the race, but he’s recovered from it well and we were encouraged by that, really.

“He stuck to his task well, he stayed on, so his next race will hopefully show he’s back on track.

“He’s in the Hardwicke, which could be a possibility, but the family (of Juddmonte founder Khalid Abdullah) will decide on that.”