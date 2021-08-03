St Leger winner Logician retired to stud

Top middle-distance performer Logician, winner of the 2019 St Leger, has been retired to stud.

John Gosden’s grey capped a brilliant and unbeaten three-year-old campaign with victory in the Classic at Doncaster – his fifth success of the season. Juddmonte’s son of Frankel was, however, subsequently restricted to just four more career starts after suffering from a debilitating bout of peritonitis in the winter of 2019/20. He eventually returned, after an absence of almost exactly a year, to record a long odds-on victory back at Doncaster in a two-runner conditions race over 10 furlongs.

Logician then finished last of four in the Group Three Cumberland Lodge Stakes, run at York, and was also still well below his Classic-winning best in two defeats this summer, at Group Three and Listed level. He will retire as a prospective National Hunt stallion to the Shade Oak Stud in Shropshire, which is run by Peter Hockenhull and his wife Emma. Peter Hockenhull told Thoroughbreddailynews.com: “The purchase of Logician is the culmination of a four-year search to bring another top-class stallion prospect to Shade Oak, one with all the qualities needed in a champion National Hunt sire. Logician ticks every box.”