‘Loftier targets and less racing’ the plan for Live In The Dream

The chestnut gave connections a day to remember last season when taking the York Group One at 28-1 at the height of the summer.

That win was the pinnacle of a successful season in general, with the gelding progressing from handicaps to then place second in the Palace House and third in the Temple Stakes.

After a break, he returned to go down by only a length in a Listed event at Deauville, following which he moved onto his famous Nunthorpe victory and booked himself a ticket to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup.

In preparation, he ran in the Woodford Stakes at Keeneland and came home fourth, the same spot he would then gain in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint when beaten a length and a quarter.

This season, he is likely to be aimed at the Knavesmire feature again, with a view to gaining a place at the Breeders’ Cup, though his campaign will focus on quality over quantity now he is proven at the top level.