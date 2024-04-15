Sporting Life
Live In The Dream wins the Nunthorpe
Live In The Dream wins the Nunthorpe

‘Loftier targets and less racing’ the plan for Live In The Dream

By Molly Hunter
12:49 · MON April 15, 2024

Adam West is targeting a Nunthorpe repeat with sprint star Live In The Dream.

The chestnut gave connections a day to remember last season when taking the York Group One at 28-1 at the height of the summer.

That win was the pinnacle of a successful season in general, with the gelding progressing from handicaps to then place second in the Palace House and third in the Temple Stakes.

After a break, he returned to go down by only a length in a Listed event at Deauville, following which he moved onto his famous Nunthorpe victory and booked himself a ticket to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup.

In preparation, he ran in the Woodford Stakes at Keeneland and came home fourth, the same spot he would then gain in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint when beaten a length and a quarter.

This season, he is likely to be aimed at the Knavesmire feature again, with a view to gaining a place at the Breeders’ Cup, though his campaign will focus on quality over quantity now he is proven at the top level.

“It took him a bit of time to unwind from the Breeders’ Cup, he was physically quite tired from the journey on the way back,” West said.

“It took a lot longer for him to be able to switch off but now he’s been able to do that, he has really benefited from it.

“We split the season last year to get more racing out of him, but now we’re hoping for loftier targets and less racing – obviously we can’t go to Lingfield and Pontefract anymore!

“He spelled at Hen Knight’s and he’s come back really well, in my opinion he is the best physically and mentally that I’ve ever seen him.

“There’s a good bit of condition on him that still needs to come off, and we’re hoping to start him out in the Temple Stakes in May.

“The main aim will be the Nunthorpe and he’s probably going to be campaigned with that in mind, hopefully with the added bonus of going to America.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

