Check out our horse-by-horse guide and Value Bet shortlist for the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Angel Bleu (Ralph Beckett) Hadn't got his head in front since landing French Group 1 as a juvenile so nice to see him tough it out in Listed race at Haydock last weekend. Quick enough turnaround if taking up this engagement and another sharp jump back up in class too.

Berkshire Shadow (Andrew Balding) Coventry Stakes winner (2021) who failed to really kick on and didn't add to his tally at all as a three-year-old last time around. Different story at four, though, as he's looked good in winning two all-weather races this spring. Stayed the stiff mile well at Newcastle last time and worth another shot at a big one back on turf, but probably biting off more than he can chew here.

Cash (David Simcock) Lightly-raced sort who has always had a bit of a reputation for being potentially top-class. Hasn't really lived up to it yet but comeback second behind Chindit was much more like it and he'll now need to kick on again if he's going to make the transition to the big league.

Checkandchallenge (William Knight) Quite an imposing individual and perhaps he hits the ground a bit too hard to ever be really effective through the summer. He's 2-2 on all-weather surfaces and looks held in this company following a comeback fourth (of five) behind Mutasaabeq at Newmarket earlier in the month.

Chindit (Richard Hannon) Kept the fine tradition of winning first time out for the season going strong when getting the better of Cash in Ascot Listed race recently but Group 2 looks to be the ceiling of his ability and he's going to find or two of these rivals a touch too classy.

Jadoomi (Simon & Ed Crsiford) Got on a real roll last summer and was ultimately supplemented for the QEII and he ran a blinder in third (replay below), especially considering it later transpired he'd returned lame. Still has time on his side in terms of potential future improvement and is also not far off the pick of these on official figures so must be feared by all.

Jumby (Eve Johnson Houghton) Peak performance came on this track when winning the Hungerford (7f) on quick ground, after which he wasn't quite at his best for the rest of the season. Comfortably held without being disgraced in Group 3 sprint on last month's comeback run and plenty to prove back up in both trip and class this weekend.

Light Infantry (David Simcock) Smart (2-2) at two and runner-up in both the Prix Jean Prat and Jacques le Marois last summer before having a brief jaunt to Australia where he ran another good race in defeat. Back from break with relatively underwhelming third behind Mutasaabeq at Newmarket recently but that's something to build on and it would be a surprise if we've seen the very best of him just yet. Might appreciate more of an end-to-end gallop here.

Lusail (Richard Hannon) Caught a bit flat-footed when fourth of five behind stablemate Chindit at Ascot earlier this month but he's capable of better, highlighted by his head second in last year's St James's Palace Stakes. He's not a star but could sneak into a place if they go hard up front.

Modern Games (Charlie Appleby) Hasn't really looked back since progressing from the nursery ranks a couple of years ago and capped an excellent 2022 with a cosy success in the Breeders' Cup Mile, just a couple of weeks on from finishing second in the QEII. Runner-up on his return to the States last month but that should have sharpened him up for this and anything like his best, including a fine second to Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes, makes him the one they all have to beat.

Mutasaabeq (Charles Hills) Sizeable sort who looks like he's getting better with age based on ready success from Native Trail in the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Newmarket recently. Won't get his own way out in front this time, not to the same degree at least, and needs to find a little more improvement if he's going to open his Group 1 account (only previous try was in the Guineas).

My Prospero (William Haggas) Promising progress last spring and ran well when third in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Duly won French Group 2 on his next start (10f), and having finished third behind Bay Bridge and Adayar on his final run of the season in the Champion Stakes (Baaeed back in fourth) he obviously possesses a huge amount of talent. Dropping back to a mile poses a challenge, though, and he'll need to be right on his A-game first time back for the year.

The Wizard Of Eye (Stan Moore) Looks at least a level below the pick of this lot and he's been behind Berkshire Shadow and Angel Bleu in two starts this spring. Will need to have his sights lowered a bit.

Tribalist (Andre Fabre) Top French trainer never to be underestimated when targeting British Group 1s and this colt is bred to go on improving. Has looked better than ever in two recent starts and only a couple of lengths behind Modern Games in the French Guineas 12 months ago so entitled to be there or thereabouts when it matters.

Triple Time (Kevin Ryan) Kept a low profile as a juvenile in 2021 but quietly went about his business with back-to-back wins at Haydock in August and September before a striking comeback success at the same venue last September. Ended the year on a lesser note out in France but can obviously go well fresh and remains a horse of serious potential. This the toughest test of his life, though, so can only really be watched for the time being.

Laurel (John & Thady Gosden) Stablemate Inspiral ruled out but she's a fascinating back-up in light of her Sun Chariot near-miss last October and comeback victory at Kempton over Easter. Looks bound for the top mile races against her own sex this season but the big question here is whether she's up to mixing with the boys. Tough ask on the face of it but 3lb weight allowance helps and he's still got plenty more to offer.

Shortlist JADOOMI

Modern Games

Tribalist Modern Games was rather surprisingly beaten on his seasonal comeback out in the States but he wasn't seen to best effect trying to close off a slow gallop and he shouldn't be marked down too much for that. Charlie Appleby's horse is the consummate professional, both home and abroad, but he seems to prefer rattling-fast ground and doesn't look likely to get that here. My Prospero will surely be better back over 10 furlongs as the year goes on, while John and Thady Gosden's up-in-grade Laurel lacks experience at this level and looks to have been fast-tracked on account of Inspiral's absence as much as anything. One of the biggest threats to Modern Games will be posed by old foe Tribalist, another representing Godolphin and a son of Farhh who looks to have raised his game already as a four-year-old this term. He was third behind the Appleby horse in last year's French Guineas and looks a stronger model this time around. The one who is most overlooked in the market, however, is the returning JADOOMI, who was seriously progressive towards the end of last year and finished just a short-head behind Modern Games in the QEII despite picking up an injury. He'll keep the French raider company out in front and might take some pegging back if getting first run on the market principals with ground conditions very much in his favour too.