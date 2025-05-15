Lockinge Stakes preview: Roger Teal excited about Dancing Gemini

“ He’s the whole package now. He’s not a very tall horse but he has filled his frame nicely, he has a strong shoulder on him and a good top line and has grown up mentally. He’s been very relaxed this year, he got excited at Goodwood last year, he was a bit keen and too fresh but this year he has definitely matured.”

Teal said: “Last year we were plagued with wet weather all year and even in France we had a torrential downpour before the race, they pushed the race back because of the conditions, I believe it cost us the race. He got labelled a soft ground horse but I always knew he would be better with a sounder surface. We were very excited pre-season this year with him with how he was training.

Despite being campaigned at the top level last year, including a second place finish in the French 2,000 Guineas, Dancing Gemini seeks a maiden success in Group 1 company.

Roger Teal is hoping his dream start to the season with stable star Dancing Gemini can continue in the £400,000 contest. Trained locally in Lambourn, the four-year-old won impressively in both the Listed William Hill Doncaster Mile and Sandown’s Group 2 bet365 Mile, the same route taken by last year’s Lockinge Stakes runner-up, Charyn.

The Lockinge is the feature race of Newbury’s Flat season and headlines Saturday’s card which features eight World Pool races in collaboration with The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

On the decision to run in the BoyleSports Lockinge, Stakes where Dancing Gemini will be partnered by Ryan Moore, Teal said: “The way he has performed we had to give him the chance in the Lockinge. Don’t get me wrong, we know what we are taking on, Notable Speech, Rosallion, Fallen Angel, they are very very good horses, but I think he has put himself in the picture and deserves to take his chance.”

For a yard whose last Group 1 came in the 2021 King’s Stand Stakes with Oxted, a winning result on Saturday would be very special, Teal adding: “It’s massive for our yard, these horses are very hard to come by. Even for the big yards to find these top horses is extremely hard. We were blessed with Oxted and now Dancing Gemini has come along. We had Tip Two Win in the past as well and Steele Tango when we first started.

“I think there would be a party at The Queens if it was to happen! It would mean so much as it’s just down the road, it’s our local track, it would be fantastic."

Amongst the nine declared along with Dancing Gemini on Saturday include the apple of Richard Hannon’s eye, Rosallion. The 2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner will be making a return to the racetrack having not been seen since his victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Bidding to match his father’s record with three Lockinge Stakes victories, Persica will also line up for the Hannon yard.

Notable Speech will also be making his seasonal reappearance in Newbury’s Group 1 contest on Saturday, seeking a tenth victory in the race for Godolphin. The 2024 2,000 Guineas winner was last seen when finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Having been partnered in all previous starts by Kieran Shoemark, Lead Artist, trained by John and Thady Gosden, will be ridden by Oisin Murphy for the first time on Saturday. Shoemark will instead partner last season’s Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, Fallen Angel. The Wathnan Racing owned four-year-old by Too Darn Hot will be having her first run of the season for trainer Karl Burke.

The runner up to Dancing Gemini at Sandown, Tamfana will be seeking to reverse the form on Saturday. Trained by David Menuisier, the four-year-old who landed her first Group 1 in last season’s Sun Chariot Stakes will be ridden by Rossa Ryan for the first time in The BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.

Checkandchallenge and Prague complete the line up on Saturday.

