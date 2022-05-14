Read the Timeform report of the Lockinge Stakes, won by Baaeed, whose new Timeform rating of 134 has not been bettered by a miler in the post-Frankel era.

The first Group 1 of the campaign for older horses, this renewal looking much like last year's, with an outstanding candidate against a field that mostly come up short at this level, Baaeed scoring even more convincingly than Palace Pier had done in 2021 and taking his form up a notch in the process, this the best performance in the Lockinge since Frankel won in 2012.

Baaeed, unbeaten in six starts at three, extended that sequence with little difficulty after seven months off, producing the sort of performance rarely seen at this trip in Britain since the days of Frankel (this rating of 134 puts him 1 lb ahead of Excelebration and Canford Cliffs and level with Kingman), and doing so in the style of one who has more to give; soon steadied, travelled well, smooth headway over two furlongs out, led a furlong out, quickened clear for hand riding, already firmly in control when given a tap with the whip in the final 100 yds; he's set for the Queen Anne next and will rate as banker-of-the-meeting material in that, very hard to see anything really giving him a race until he tackles the three-year-olds later in the season. Real World was returned to turf and wasted no time getting back to form, just running into a top-class rival, hard to see why he should turn the tables in the Queen Anne, races such as the Summer Mile perhaps his best British options this summer; in touch, travelled well, shaken up two furlongs out, hung left, kept on, took second a furlong out, no impression on winner.

Chindit proved at least as good as ever, not so free as he had been at Doncaster, needing no excuses, just beaten by a pair with better form, little reason to think he can reverse it if he takes his chance in the Queen Anne; led, shaken up under two furlongs out, headed soon after, no extra inside final furlong. Alcohol Free, with a red hood in the preliminaries, rather than one in the race, was on her toes beforehand and ran below her best again, yet to convince that she's as good as she was; held up, raced freely, headway over two furlongs out, chased leaders after, weakened inside final furlong. Sir Busker ran creditably, this race suiting him better than the listed one he contested at Ascot last time, fifth earning his connections another £9,000, just 10% of his turf prize money coming from wins; slowly into stride, in rear, took strong hold, still plenty to do over two furlongs out, kept on well final furlong, nearest at the finish.

Sunray Major, up still further in grade, ran to a similar level as last time, entered in the Queen Anne, but yet to bridge the gap from handicaps to pattern events, perhaps the Royal Hunt Cup a better option for him at Royal Ascot; held up, travelled well, effort two furlongs out, one paced. Mother Earth looked one of the more likely to throw down a challenge to the winner but she was below form, folding rather tamely once pressure was applied; prominent, took keen hold, shaken up over two furlongs out, lost place soon after. New Mandate faced a stiffer task in this grade and was unable to build on his return; held up, raced freely, pushed along three furlongs out, weakened under two furlongs out. Etonian was below form, facing a stiff task in this company, probably better judged on his run last time, though his head carriage under pressure was a concern; pressed leader, ridden over two furlongs out, hung left, weakened soon after.