David Ord reflects on Audience's win in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes and a day in the sun for a key cog in the Gosden wheel.

Well that will teach us. All week we've built the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes up to be a straight shoot-out between Big Rock and Inspiral. The powerful front-running French colt who finished in a different parish to his rivals in the QEII last autumn against the fleet-footed miling queen of Britain, who signed off her own 2023 campaign with a brilliant victory in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf. And dear reader, we were wrong. Because Audience, in the second silks of Cheveley Park Stud, there to set the pace for Inspiral, to ‘soften up’ her market rival, went to the front – and stayed there.

We’ve seen it before in Group Ones – famously in this very race back in 1998 when Cape Cross was in there to lead them a merry dance thus allowing Kahal (no me neither) to come through and pick up the pieces under Frankie Dettori. He, too, wasn’t for catching. Big Rock was beaten before the race developed, Insprial never a threat in fourth having raced in the rear of the field until just after halfway. They had the choice to track the winner from his draw in one but Gosden senior was uncomfortable with that idea in an ITV Racing interview beforehand. He feared a private Clarehaven match-race down the centre as the real action took place among the main group on the stands’ side. So Inspiral switched to join them instead. Her rider Kieran Shoemark puffed out his cheeks as he returned to the unsaddling area. The mare had blown up, and so had his dream of chalking up a first Group One win as stable jockey to the Gosdens. That man Dettori features again, a huge shadow for anyone who tries to follow in his footsteps to emerge from beneath, let alone the first brave enough to try on the boots for size. He called his successor on Friday night to talk through the race and that feeling, of knowing the prize was slipping away that Shoemark must have felt as they passed the three-furlong marker, would be very familiar to the man who was watching on from a hotel room in Pimlico. By the end of his relationship with his mentor, the Italian was Group One Frankie, there for the big days. He’d earned that right despite the wobble the previous year over what Gosden senior lamented as being “too many holidays”. Shoemark doesn’t want one of those any time soon, he just wants momentum, a big winner or three. He came across well in an interview on Luck On Sunday last month, a young rider comfortable to be stepping into such a high profile role.