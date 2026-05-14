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Economics wins the Dante in style
Economics wins the Dante in style

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Dante Festival at York

Horse Racing
Thu May 14, 2026 · 10 min ago

It was a good start to the Dante Festival for followers of the Trackside Live team and they're back on the Knavesmire to bring you today's paddock views.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

13:45 Sky Bet ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes

Parade ring updates

To follow

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