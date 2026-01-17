Menu icon
Etalon on his way to victory at Ascot
Etalon on his way to victory at Ascot

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Ascot

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Sat January 17, 2026 · 1 min ago

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from all three days of the Berkshire Winter Million. Follow the action from Ascot.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

13:00 BetMGM Handicap Chase

Parade ring updates

To follow

12:25 BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle

Full result

1. WINSTON JUNIOR Evens favourite
2. Genealogy 16/1
3. Talakan 14/1

Verdict

Definitely between Winston Junior and Down To Business, slender preference for Down To Business who has stayed level headed throughout. At a price, Genealogy appeals.

Parade ring updates

6 Genealogy - agile, typical Flat bred profile. Like his demeanour, easygoing and looks racy enough to be promising.

3 Elman - late to paddock, sweating heavily and very on edge. Negative.

9 Talakan - a little heavy. Two handlers but green rather than strong. Others preferred.

7 Macshadow Des Crai - neat gelding, nicely put together. Straightforward demeanour, looks fine.

1 Brave Guest - small, slender. Fit and easy going.

2 Down To Business - has improved from a fitness perspective since Newbury. Another professional individual.

10 Winston Junior - highly tuned and notably professional compared to some of these. Small, agile gelding. Nothing to dislike.

8 Novelista - always liked on the Flat and has the physical profile for hurdles. Stocky. A little on toes but fit enough for the job.

5 Flash Man - two handlers and keen/green. Has got warm. Very fit but looks like he’ll need the racecourse experience.

4 Enziya - not big, but has a powerful enough back end. May tighten up further.

