Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Ascot

Definitely between Winston Junior and Down To Business , slender preference for Down To Business who has stayed level headed throughout. At a price, Genealogy appeals.

Parade ring updates

6 Genealogy - agile, typical Flat bred profile. Like his demeanour, easygoing and looks racy enough to be promising.

3 Elman - late to paddock, sweating heavily and very on edge. Negative.

9 Talakan - a little heavy. Two handlers but green rather than strong. Others preferred.

7 Macshadow Des Crai - neat gelding, nicely put together. Straightforward demeanour, looks fine.

1 Brave Guest - small, slender. Fit and easy going.

2 Down To Business - has improved from a fitness perspective since Newbury. Another professional individual.

10 Winston Junior - highly tuned and notably professional compared to some of these. Small, agile gelding. Nothing to dislike.

8 Novelista - always liked on the Flat and has the physical profile for hurdles. Stocky. A little on toes but fit enough for the job.

5 Flash Man - two handlers and keen/green. Has got warm. Very fit but looks like he’ll need the racecourse experience.

4 Enziya - not big, but has a powerful enough back end. May tighten up further.