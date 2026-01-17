Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Ascot

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from all three days of the Berkshire Winter Million. Follow the action from Ascot.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
Parade ring updates
To follow
Full result
1. WINSTON JUNIOR Evens favourite
2. Genealogy 16/1
3. Talakan 14/1
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Verdict
Definitely between Winston Junior and Down To Business, slender preference for Down To Business who has stayed level headed throughout. At a price, Genealogy appeals.
Parade ring updates
6 Genealogy - agile, typical Flat bred profile. Like his demeanour, easygoing and looks racy enough to be promising.
3 Elman - late to paddock, sweating heavily and very on edge. Negative.
9 Talakan - a little heavy. Two handlers but green rather than strong. Others preferred.
7 Macshadow Des Crai - neat gelding, nicely put together. Straightforward demeanour, looks fine.
1 Brave Guest - small, slender. Fit and easy going.
2 Down To Business - has improved from a fitness perspective since Newbury. Another professional individual.
10 Winston Junior - highly tuned and notably professional compared to some of these. Small, agile gelding. Nothing to dislike.
8 Novelista - always liked on the Flat and has the physical profile for hurdles. Stocky. A little on toes but fit enough for the job.
5 Flash Man - two handlers and keen/green. Has got warm. Very fit but looks like he’ll need the racecourse experience.
4 Enziya - not big, but has a powerful enough back end. May tighten up further.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.