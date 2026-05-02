Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the 2000 Guineas card at Newmarket

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the 2000 Guineas meeting at Newmarket.
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Parade ring updates
To follow
Full result
1. ERZINDJAN 17/2
2. Fifth Column 13/2
3. Tycoon 22/1
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Verdict
Bullet Point best.
Parade ring updates
3 Botanical - fit and well, lengthy sort with no negatives.
11 Al Arbeed - isn't the biggest but pretty straight for this.
6 Erzindjan - often presents quite big and does so again today, but even allowing for that, looks in need of the run, plenty to work on.
4 Fifth Column - has come forward for his run last month, no issues.
2 Astro King - after long absence, clearly needs the run.
9 Mister Winston - fine, fit after recent win but others look better overall, coat a bit dull.
1 Bullet Point - fit and good coat for first start of the season, all good.
Nothing wrong with the 7 (The Lost King), fit and well, nicely relaxed.
13 Thunder Wonder - almost at peak fitness, maybe the one more run required, but good coat and overall, looks well.
5 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - looks very fit after a couple of starts and seems happy in the new headgear, lot to like there.
10 Tycoon - fit enough but already getting a bit warm, have to monitor that.
12 Alcarath - looks on the big side for first start of the season, needs the run and will improve plenty for it.
Full result
1. DOUBLE RUSH 4/6 favourite
2. Addison Grey 9/2
3. Apollo One 18/1
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Winning reaction
Shane Foley: "He is a really nice horse. We always loved him last year and he was probably a bit weak and immature but came with a lofty reputation last time, obviously Andrew liked him and Oisin loved him; it was push button really. It's great for the guys who put a lot into the game. I think he's out of handicaps after today!
"Evolutionist is a little bit of an outsider, she was very good in France, she has some track form here which is always a help and she could be a sneaky outsider."
Verdict
Double Rush has clear class edge and Addison Grey very fit, best pair.
Parade ring updates
7 Coul Angel (below also) - now awash with sweat and is a negative now.
1 Invictus Gold - looked well when finishing third last time and presents similar.
8 Brian - fit but has got very warm, concern.
10 Indian Run - needs the run, heavy over the ribs.
5 Sir Les Patterson - fit and well.
9 Addison Grey - improved from Newbury, tightened up considerably, very fit.
7 Coul Angel - tense and jogging; ears back and needs to settle.
6 Double Rush - looked well when winning here last month, and arguably even better here; strong.
4 Apollo One - the old boy isn't quite at full fitness yet, wait for another day.
Full result
1. FLORA OF BERMUDA 7/2
2. Rosy Affair 11/2
3. Sayidah Dariyan 11/4 favourite
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Winning reaction
Richard Brown: "She's been great for us although that's her first victory for us. We were keen to come here, get her season started, and we were hoping that she would be the class filly in the race. She was really tough there, she's battle hardened. Since we've owned her she's been pitched in in all the top sprints so it's great to get her head in front.
"She had a long break. She went to Whatton Manor Stud and had six weeks out in the field, they did a great job and she's put on a load of weight over the winter, she's really thickened out. Hopefully we can build from here. I'm going to have a word with James but I've always thought about trying to explore seven with her. I imagine with our brief we'll be aiming towards Royal Ascot but later in the year trying seven might be something we'd like to do.
"Night Raider was gelded over the winter. He's got some high level form on the all-weather he hasn't quite transferred on to the turf but we retain faith. I just spoke to Karl and he said he looks great so I'm looking forward to seeing him and hopefully he can run a good race."
Verdict
Sayidah Dariyan and Rosy Affair best pair.
Parade ring updates
9 Sky Majesty (below also) - is sweating heavily and very keen now; concern.
1 Celandine - will come forward for the run.
8 Sayidah Dariyan - liked as a three year-old, filled physically again and looks in great order.
5 Paris Babe - fit enough after a few runs, definition shows, little plain quality wise.
9 Sky Majesty - two handlers; sweating fairly heavily, will improve for whatever she does today.
4 Magic Basma - busy filly, keen to get on with things and tight, others preferred.
7 Rosy Affair - proper sprinting filly, close coupled, relaxed, in good order for reappearance.
6 Rhyme Dust - behind in the coat, nervy type, almost presents light over quarters, be more interesting next time.
2 Flora Of Bermuda - never presents overly fit; looks in fair order for her, little to oppose.
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