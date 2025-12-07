Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon.

Parade ring updates 5 Benvoy - long backed and lengthy, okay. 2 Bluegrass - good level of condition and fitness, couldn’t put you off. 1 Bust A Move - plain compared to some of these, okay fitness. 10 Graecia - been kept busy and it shows, good level of fitness, fine. 6 We're Red And Blue - another big, rangy individual with the scope for a fence, fit and well. 9 Callin Baton Rouge - plain in the coat compared to some of these, compact type, okay. 8 Haas Boy - very fit, rib definition and tighter over the quarters. 7 Time Interval - boots on all four. Lengthy individual with a rangy walk. Definition over quarters, but others stand out more from a fitness perspective. 4 Clap Of Thunder - still a big, raw and unfurnished gelding, strong in paddock. Fit but will still improve mentally/physically. 3 Don't Mind If I Do - smart, well balanced gelding, good walk and fit.

Full result 1. DRACO MALFOY evens favourite

2. Lisnamurrican 9/2

3. Luwdvig 50/1

Winning reaction Kim Bailey: "He won a point-to-point in Ireland, we played around with him in bumpers last year because he wasn't ready to go hurdling. He'll be better over fences so this will be a play around season for him in many respects, he'll obviously carry a penalty next time and go somewhere up in grade probably in the spring. Next season will be when we see the best of him. "He didn't look as though he was doing an awful lot the whole way round really, he did it very easy but who knows. It's a really nice way to start his career off and very pleased for Sir Francis and Sir Richard who is sadly not here today but I'm sure he's watching. At the end of it we're here to win races and obviously we like to win them nice and easy if we can. This horse was bought after Chianti Classico won at Cheltenham, he was the horse that was going to come on after him - sadly Chianti Classico is not here but this one will hopefully take his place."

Verdict Coastal Command and The Hawkstonian best.

Parade ring updates 9 Tom Desjy - wears red hood but easily managed, neat type, not unfit after break. 6 Maccarellu - fit enough, short coupled and compact, boots on all 4. 2 Coastal Command - finer, light limbed type compared to some of these, fit. 8 The Hawkstonian - much improved since bumper days, has strength and power but not overly big, like. 7 Monsun Climate - big strong chasing type, likeable but the physical type to keep improving. 4 Golly Gosh - typical of the yard, lean and athletic, good level of fitness. 3 Draco Malfoy - will come forward for whatever he does today, still definition to find over ribs. 11 Lisnamurrican - taken by this mare, athletic and fit enough returning, catching the eye. 10 Everlasting Pearl - interesting character, nice movement, green and should learn plenty. 5 Luwdvig - big, stockily built gelding, should still come forward for the run. 12 One Cool Mix - fairly fit for a debutante, has been professional enough. 1 Bel Ombre - two handlers and fussing in the head, big type.

Full result 1. WALDEN 11/1

2. The Secret Pearl 18/1

3. Bitsnbuckles 16/1

Winning reaction Cameron Iles: "I didn't want to be in front on my own, I was hoping for some pace in the race but there wasn't. After jumping the first I knew he was enjoying himself in front and didn't want to disappoint him; I just let him enjoy himself, he's not ran in a long time so he needs a good experience first time. "We are having a great season, we've got some lovely horses in training, some nice young horses. I think this lad might come on a little bit for that, he's still quite big, but it was a great start to the season. He's actually a really lazy horse at home and you'd have to kick him everywhere but when I had horses on my girth everywhere, it just lit him up and he absolutely loved it so that could be a good tactic going forward. He probably could jump a fence next season, he'll stay a bit further, seems to go on soft ground so there is definitely room for improvement."

Verdict Willing to risk Tigga Time, think they are managing him well. Tigga Time and Youdecide the best pair.