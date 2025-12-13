Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Saturday of the December Meeting at Cheltenham

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the second day of the December Meeting at Cheltenham.
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
Verdict
First Confession paddock best, Risk De Pluie not far behind.
Parade ring updates
8 As The Fella Says (see below also) - on toes now, others appeal more.
6 Zertakt - fit, good coat.
2 Doughmore Bay - fit and fine, no issues.
The giant Hillcrest (4) about as fit as I've seen him for some time, looks well.
7 Risk De Pluie - one of the better ones on coat and fitness, nice type, looks well.
5 Holokea - just okay, others make more appeal on looks.
3 First Confession - looks very well, fit, relaxed, impresses.
1 The Jukebox Kid - fit and fine, doesn't immediately jump out at you, but no issues.
8 As The Fella Says - first in, coat a bit furry, fine otherwise.
Pre-parade.
Full result
1. MINELLA STUDY 5/1
2. Winston Junior 10/1
3. One Horse Town 4/6 favourite
Winning reaction
To follow
Update
Didn't see much of Winston Junior (9) - was fine on what could be seen.
Verdict
Minella Study gets the vote. Nothing much wrong with One Horse Town, just doesn't jump out at you as he did last time. Matiwo at a price.
Parade ring updates
8 Matiwo (see below also x 2) - is better both fitness-wise and on behaviour than Chepstow - got very warm there and hasn't here.
1 Minella Study (see below also) - very fit and well again.
8 Matiwo (see below also) - getting keen, did this at Chepstow too.
6 Crooked Path - nice enough sort for hurdles and doesn't look unfit.
4 Westlain (see below also) - getting warm.
7 Macshadow Des Crai (see below also) - having a bit of a teeth-grind now, is fine.
10 Wolf Rayet - fine, but others make more appeal on looks.
Rug off Arnolphe (see below also), he'll come on plenty for the run. More greenness from Arnolphe in the parade ring too.
2 One Horse Town (see below also) - just breaks out into a little trot now and then, still okay at this point, isn't upset with it yet.
Moving over to parade ring.
4 Westlain - a unit, plenty of size about him, relaxed at present, coat turning but very fit.
7 Macshadow Des Crai - nice type, right size for hurdles, appears fit on what can be seen.
5 Arnolphe - Plenty of size, bit green, taking it all in at present, having a look round.
8 Matiwo - a little powerhouse, looks fine.
3 Cinammon Coco - isn't the biggest for hurdling, see how he looks with the rug off.
2 One Horse Town - is a little keen here which wasn't the case last time. He's fine at present, will monitor the situation.
1 Minella Study - impressed at Wetherby and does again here. Clearly very fit. Very athletic and relaxed, looks well.
Pre-parade. Lot of rugs on here.
