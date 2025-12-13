Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Saturday of the December Meeting at Cheltenham

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

First Confession paddock best, Risk De Pluie not far behind.

Parade ring updates

8 As The Fella Says (see below also) - on toes now, others appeal more.

6 Zertakt - fit, good coat.

2 Doughmore Bay - fit and fine, no issues.

The giant Hillcrest (4) about as fit as I've seen him for some time, looks well.

7 Risk De Pluie - one of the better ones on coat and fitness, nice type, looks well.

5 Holokea - just okay, others make more appeal on looks.

3 First Confession - looks very well, fit, relaxed, impresses.

1 The Jukebox Kid - fit and fine, doesn't immediately jump out at you, but no issues.

8 As The Fella Says - first in, coat a bit furry, fine otherwise.

Pre-parade.