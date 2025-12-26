Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Newbury

Our Trackside Live team are back with all the latest snippets from Challow Hurdle day at Newbury.

13:50 Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase Full result Will appear here... Winning reaction Will appear here... Verdict A lot of these look reasonably fit but not tuned up to the max; 1 Annual Invictus and 2 King's Threshold are best pair, lean towards the 1 as preference at the moment.

Parade ring updates 1. Annual Invictus - another good looking Chris Gordon horse, lean over quarters and plenty of rib definition. Lots to like. 2. King’s Threshold - improved from when last seen; has definitely sharpened up. Big, deep chested type. 3. Only The Bold - smaller type, walks well; similar presentation to Sandown. 4. Brave Kingdom - 6. Hold That Taught - not one of the best Venetia Williams horses seen in recent weeks, fit enough but a little plain. 8 Rivers Corner - no considerable fitness questions but presented better on last start; Tizzard horses looked exceptional at the time. 9 Ideal Des Bordes - deep chested gelding and the Henderson horses can present big; he’s fit enough but suspect he’s going to continue improving.

13:15 Coral Racing Club 'Join For Free' Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Full result 1. OLD COWBOY 9/4 favourite 2. Pleasington 4/1 3. Rath Gaul Hill 7/1

Winning reaction Freddie Mitchell on Sky Sports Racing: "His schooling had been very good at home. In his first run at Warwick, Harry Skelton sort of blew the race apart from an early stage. He was one of the few who could really get into it. But his jumping was good. "He's a natural, he's come from Tom Lacey's so his schooling has been very good. He's versatile (ground-wise) but two and a half miles might be his optimum." Verdict 3 Jorebel best, 5 Old Cowboy getting increasingly strong; wouldn’t be a major concern but enough to put him in second-place from a paddock perspective.

Parade ring updates 1. Pleasington – Red hood with two handlers, well tuned and fit, no issues. 2. Joker De Mai – the yard's runners often present a little heavy, this gelding is of type. A little tense, no major concerns. 3. Jorebel – well muscled, full bodied strong gelding, nicely on his toes, fairly typical of the yard in both appearance and fitness. 4. Rath Gaul Hill – lengthy and rangy, busy and active in the walk. Okay, doesn’t jump out. 5. Old Cowboy – two handlers and liable to have a few jogging moments. Plenty of size and strength to him. No major negatives. 6. Mon Champion – not the most aesthetically appealing; he wouldn’t knock your eye out but he’s small, agile and very fit over the ribs. Getting increasingly warm.

12:40 Coral 'Daily Rewards Shaker' 'Introductory' Hurdle (GBB Race) Full result 1. MINELLA YOGA 16/5 2. Act Of Innocence 2/7 favourite 3. Blues Singer 17/2

Winning reaction Paul Nicholls on Sky Sports Racing: "I'm absolutely delighted. He worked very nicely at Wincanton the other day, he's just needed to sharpen his jumping and all of that. "He gallops and jumps, he's a proper horse. He's a real baby, but I loved that one!" Harry Cobden: "He's a lovely horse and just three years old. He was very relaxed and behind the bridle, I just loved the way he went through the race. "I just thought we'd have the one go and if we weren't good enough then you know where you are don't you? But as soon as he got competitive and upsides, he got his head down and battled well. "He's big and gangly and has got a knee-action, he's already proven in soft ground. But it's a lovely start for us." Verdict Not a great field on paddock; 1 Act Of Innocence is best with the 7 Razors Edge going in the notebook for the future.

Parade ring updates 1. Act Of Innocence - thought he was heavy when winning here last time, has improved considerably. No negatives. 2. Blues Singer - will come forward for the run, still has definition to find over ribs. 3. Gulf Coast Highway - wears red hood. A little uptight and tense at times, smaller type; busy would be the best way to describe him. 4. Lheur De Gloire - very fit and lean, but on toes. Unusual to see a Ben Pauling horse to be this keen in the pre-parade. 5. Major Major - sturdily built, on toes, lacking the quality of some of these. 6. Morradi - active walk, verging on jogging and keen at times. No fitness questions but there is tension. 7. Razors Edge - more of a chasing sort than the remainder of the field, big strong gelding. Like him for the notebook, think he still might improve. 8. Minella Yoga - lengthy for a smaller gelding, no fitness questions after a short break.

Full result 1. WHITE NOISE 4/1 2. Graecia 9/2 3. Tour Ovalie 6/1

Winning reaction Jockey Tom Bellamy on Sky Sports Racing: "I wouldn't mind a few more like her. It was a bit of a worry, the ground and the trip, we either wanted it further or softer. She is really likeable though, for a big mare she's very neat and accurate and she tries very hard. The ground isn't quick, but it's good in places, but dead in others. It's fine." Verdict 7. Golden Falls looks best.