Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from King George VI Chase day at Kempton

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from King George VI Chase day at Kempton Park.

Full result 1. THE JUKEBOX MAN 7/1

2. Banbridge 16/1

3. Gaelic Warrior 9/4 joint-favourite

Verdict The Jukebox Man and Jango Baie best pair

Parade ring updates 1 Banbridge - in great order, very fit, arguably looks better than he did for this last year, can't fault. 6 Jango Baie - more uptight than he was at Ascot but managed by two handlers, very fit. 5 Il Est Francais - better than Ascot, but still doesn’t look back to his best. 3 Fact To File - better of the Mullins pair. Defined behind, another one who has plenty of girth. More typical of his usual presentation. 4 Gaelic Warrior - gentleman in the pre-parade, has had his moments over the years. Defined behind but definitely seen him look better over the ribs. 2 Djelo - looks better than Huntingdon, more tight and together. 8 The Jukebox Man - has come forward from Haydock; looks an improved horse. Lovely demeanour, always like a perfect gentleman. 7 Master Chewy - always presents well; good looking individual, fit.

Full result 1. SIR GINO 4/7 favourite

2. Golden Ace 5/1

Winning reaction Nico de Boinville: "I just wanted him to relax and he was just so happy and fresh to be out and back on track. It's been 364 days so he was entitled to be a bit like that but once he's then got his way in front.....they couldn't go quick enough for him really. He's a very, very good horse and he deserves to be right at the top of the market [for the Champion Hurdle]."

Sir Gino is back in style at Kempton

Verdict Golden Ace the pick. Sir Gino better with the rug off but will come forward for this.

Parade ring updates 2 Give It To Me Oj - has come on a bit from Newbury, coat looking a bit better, perkier. 1 Celtic Dino (see below also) - starting to get a little keen, trainer has got involved in walking him around now, has started teeth grinding too. Tripoli Flyer (5) fine, more settled these days but not jumping out at me in this quality field. Golden Ace (6) never the most imposing of individuals but no denying she's fit and well here, plenty of definition to be seen. Sir Gino (4) in next. Has clearly done some work, there's definition at the back but first look says there's some condition there and he'll come on for the run. Celtic Dino (1) next in, red hood and some early nerves on show, taking it all in; good-looking racy individual, looks fit. First in is Rubaud (3) who looks fresh as paint, fit and in great order, all positive early news. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. KITZBUHEL 13/8 favourite

2. Thomas Mor 12/1

Winning reaction Paul Townend: "I discussed it with Willie and the owners beforehand and we said if he attacked the first two and jumped them well, I wouldn't get in a fight with him and he jumped so well I was taking lengths everywhere. He's very comfortable in front because he was jumping so well and it's easy to sit on the ones that's the best in the race isn't it? It's nice to go out in a novice chase and get a spin like that, that's for sure, and on a track like this, it's fast around here and if you miss a fence it can be hard to make up that length again so when you're getting one for nothing, it's even better. I thought he handled the ground very well, I wasn't worried about it but I wasn't sure of him on it but he handled it well, he's the best horse in the race."

Kitzbuhel on his way to winning the Kauto Star

Verdict Thomas Mor to run well at a price. Generally not overly impressed by the quality of the field in the paddock.

Parade ring updates 6 Wendigo - rug did not fully come off. Lost some definition behind since Newbury and not catching the eye in the same way. 2 Crest Of Fortune - on toes with two handlers, jogging. Normal paddock behaviour, fit. 4 Salver - two handlers, has got warm and sweaty. Has improved from Sandown, keen level is a small concern. 3 Kitzbuhel - was an angular, gawky individual last season. Has grown into his frame a little more. Quite round in the girth area, happy enough to look elsewhere. 1 Blueking d'Oroux - slim, light framed gelding. Some definition over quarters but others catch the eye more from a fitness perspective. 5 Thomas Mor - come forward from reappearance run at Ascot when winning, definitely a more streamlined individual.

Full result 1. BARLOVENTO 4/1

2. Tapley 22/1

3. Jasmine Bliss 22/1

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "The first thing I did when I got off the horse last time was apologise to Olly. I said that's the worst ride I've given one probably ever, let alone all season; I kicked four out, he winged all the fences up the straight, went five clear and got beat on the line. It was nice he repaid us today. Probably still got to the front a little bit too soon, he has a look when he gets there but he jumped great, travelled great and won nicely. "Hopefully he's got more to come. I thought the way he went through the race, he went through the race like he was superior to them so I hope there will be some nice novice handicaps in the spring. He went through the good ground well. Good ground all over. We'll be going quick today and not stopping so it will suit Banbridge hopefully."

Barlovento wins the opener at Kempton

Verdict U Cant Be Serious best.