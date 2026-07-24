Ascot - huge increase to King George prize-money
Ascot - huge increase to King George prize-money

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Friday at Ascot

Horse Racing
Fri July 24, 2026 · 1h ago

The Trackside Live team are at Ascot for the two days of the King George meeting and you can follow today's updates here.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

14:20 Sports4Causes October Club EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

Parade ring updates

To follow

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