Friday Ascot review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Ascot on Friday featuring Alfred Wallace's Listed victory in the Pat Eddery Stakes.

Listed honours for Walker and Alfred Wallace had the last laugh on those that decided against stumping up the cash to secure his services at last month’s Goffs London Sale when coming from last to first in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes. The son of Dubawi was withdrawn from book one of last year’s Tattersalls Yearling Sale before he failed to meet his reserve of £375,000 at the Goffs London Sale, which was staged just before the Royal meeting. However, the Rockcliffe Stud-owned colt showed prospective buyers what they had missed out when sailing through from the back of the field in the hands of Oisin Murphy to strike gold in the Listed feature. Victory in the seven furlong prize appeared to be heading the way of Silver Dominion, who had finished one place ahead of the eventual winner in the Group Two Boodles Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, after he swept to the front past early leader Time For The Moon. However, it was not to be with Alfred Wallace making giant strides from the rear of the field before moving on past Silver Dominion deep inside the final furlong before going on to prevail by a length.

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Walker said: “Six furlongs at the Royal meeting in the Windsor Castle was never going to work, with his pedigree and everything. He ran fine though considering he was silly in the gates and bashed his head in the stalls. “He went to Newmarket and we rode him like a miler, which he probably is, and he probably did a bit too much in front without any cover. “Today we thought the stiff seven would suit him, and with there being pace on paper, we thought let’s just drop him out. The owner breeders don’t usually race colts, and they tried to sell him twice. At book one no one wanted him and pre-Royal Ascot no one wanted him. “They have just kept him, and it was really important he got some black type for the mare (Snow Lantern). We aimed to finish third, but we have ended up doing better than that.” And while there was no immediate plan, Walker admitted he would be ambitious with Alfred Wallace for the remainder of the campaign after indicating that the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud could be an end of season target. He added: "He will stay a mile well. Now he has got that stakes win we will now have a go at some better ones. That mile and a quarter race at Saint-Cloud at the end of the year might be fun. If he finished placed in that it would be great, but if he won that he would have a stallion job." There was further success for five-time champion Flat jockey Murphy after he guided the Rod Millman-trained Killavia (13/2) to glory by a length-and-a-half in the concluding Sodexo Live! Fillies' Handicap.

(13/2) to glory by a length-and-a-half in the concluding Sodexo Live! Fillies' Handicap. Loughnane and Appleby combine Sorrengail built on the promise of her encouraging debut at Newmarket when running out a comfortable winner of the Sports4Causes October Club EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Ascot. After finishing fourth on her racecourse bow on the July Course 14 days ago, behind stablemate Acting Lady, the daughter of Wootton Bassett put that experience to good use to go three places better in the six furlong contest.

Sorrengail wins at Ascot

Although weak in the market after drifting out to 2/1, having been an even money chance earlier in the day, the Charlie Appleby-trained filly went about her business with a good attitude under Billy Loughnane. Tracking eventual runner-up Speed Of Sound, who finished one place ahead of her at Newmarket into the race, the Godolphin-owned runner picked up well once angled out by Loughnane before scoring by a length and a half.

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Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “She ran well on debut. She was a bit green, and slowly away that day, but it was nice to see her go and do it like she did, which we were hoping for today. “She had a nice tow into the race and everything went smoothly in the race and it all worked out according to plan. I thought she was a little bit green in front, but I thought she did it nicely. Billy thought we should stay at six furlongs for the time being."

Rest of the action Roger Varian saw his decision to swerve an outing at next week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival with Al Azd (2/1 favourite) vindicated with an impressive success on his return to the Berkshire venue in the Sodexo Live! Handicap. The gelded son of Dubawi was only just denied victory over course and distance at the Royal meeting last month when going down by a half a length in the King George V Stakes.

Al Azd wins in clearcut fashion at Ascot

However, there was no stopping the Shadwell Estate Company Ltd-owned three-year-old, who galloped on relentlessly once hitting the front in the mile and a half test before running out a four and a quarter length winner. Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, said: “It was a good call from Roger. This horse has improved and improved as he had a questionable attitude as a two year old. We then gelded him and all he has done since then is improve. “Physically he has grown a lot as he was a small horse early on, and mentally he has also improved. With a horse like this it is a step at a time to see if he is going the right way and he showed today he has. Ray (Dawson) said he gave him a great feel.” And, had it not been for the persuasive skills of Shadwell Estate Company Ltd assistant racing manager Richard Hills, then Al Azd’s latest success might not have arrived. Gold added: “I had him in the February Sale. I thought if doesn’t pull his socks up soon he won’t be contributing. All he has done is go the right way. “To be fair to Richard Hills he said don’t sell this horse yet as he is showing a bit more. We ran him through the winter before the sales to make sure he is going the right way, and he very much has. He has made the step up now, and he has played himself onto the team going forward.” Members of The Rogues Gallery syndicate were able to celebrate more glory at the course after Kirchner (11/4) went one better than in last month's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle with victory in the John Guest Brown Jack Handicap. The syndicate enjoyed a day to remember at the Royal meeting following the victory of the James Owen-trained Rogue Diplomat, and they were given more to cheer through his stablemate, who scored by four lengths to give Loughnane his second winner on the card.